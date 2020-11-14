Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered: New Peter Parker Doesn't Look Great in Important Scene

✖

Fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered are not digging how Peter’s new actor changes the epic final confrontation in the game. *Spoiler alert for those of you who haven’t finished Spider-Man PS4* So, near the end of the game, Peter Parker stands in front of Doc Ock and tries to reason with his former mentor. But, the villain is too far gone and the emotion that the hero feels sings through the screen during those moments. It’s a true display of how far motion capture technology has come in the last 10 years. Unfortunately, the new version of the game isn’t nearly as expressive and fans are upset about it, as you can see from Ajepart's post down below. In order for the game to sync up with Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the actor had to be switched, but the community has been worried about this exact thing happening since the announcement.

Spider-Man PS4 director Bryan Intihar talked about the recast as well. Insomniac posted his response in full.

"Today's news about the new Peter Parker face model has surprised some of you, and we at Insomniac totally understand your reaction," Intihar. explained "Heck, it even took me a while to get used to Peter’s new look. But as we discussed the franchise’s future and moving to the PSS, it quickly became apparent that delivering even more believable-looking characters made finding a better facial match for actor Yuri Lowen -- who we all love as Peter -- a necessity."

Intihar added, ”We care as much about this character as your attachment to him, so please know we didn't make this decision/change lightly. As we did throughout the development at Marvel’s Spider-Man, we'll continue to you read your comments, listen, and always be looking for ways to improve every facet of the game. At the same time, I hope you can trust us that this decision is what we feel is best for the future of the franchise and our upcoming goals for this beloved Marvel character."

On the Playstation Blog, the company discussed why they decided to make a change with their leading man. "In order to bring the best performances to players with our next-generation Marvel's Spider-Man games, we have recast the face of Peter Parker. We loved working with John Bubniak on the original game; however, to get a better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture, we have cast Ben Jordan to be the face model for Peter Parker on the PS5 console.”

