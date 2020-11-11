Marvel's Spider-Man Boat People Fix Teased By Developer

✖

Remember the Boat People from Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4? Many players haven’t forgotten their first encounter with the Boat People be it in-game or from someone else online, and the game’s developers sure haven’t forgotten about them either with Insomniac Games teasing the return of the low-quality NPCs when the remastered game launches. It sounds like the Boat People have been updated along with the rest of the game to look better in the remastered version on the PlayStation 5, but like Insomniac Games said, people will have to wait until Thursday to see.

The brief interaction about the Boat People came from Twitter when Insomniac Games retweeted a video showing off some Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered gameplay running at different levels of quality offered by the PlayStation 5. Amid the applause of how the game looks in its remastered form, one question about the Boat People received an ominous response from Insomniac Games.

You’ll find out on Thursday — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 10, 2020

For those who are totally out of the loop on the whole thing, the image below from Reddit may jog your memory or introduce you to Marvel’s Spider-Man’s Boat People for the first time. These NPCs float along the water in Marvel’s Spider-Man on their boats to add some scenery to the city while Spider-Man swings around, but instead of being fully realized like the other NPCs patrolling the city, these blocky characters look like they’re from a different console generation entirely, and not the new one. Putting characters in games this way isn’t an uncommon trick since there’s no reason for players to be in the water like that anyway and therefore no reason to make them look like everyone else and waste resources, but players got a kick out of the find regardless.

We’ll find out soon what happens with the Boat People, but regardless of what they look like in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, players can expect the rest of the game to certainly look much better. It supports next-gen enhancements offered by the PlayStation 5 that you’ll only find on that console since the remastered game is not coming to the PlayStation 4. It’ll also come with some extra suits for players to equip and will support save transfers so that you don’t have to start all the way over again.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered releases as part of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition bundle on Thursday.