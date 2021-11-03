McDonalds and FaZe Clan Team Up for First-Ever Friendsgaming

McDonald’s is teaming with FaZe Clan to have a Friendsgaming. Focusing on Crispy Chicken Sandwiches and the best moments hopping on the sticks with your friends, the restaurant and influencers are launching a merch collab as well. On Saturday November 20th, the special Twitch stream kicks off on FaZe Swagg’s channel. Alongside him will be FaZe JSmooth, FaZe Booya and FaZe Santana. You can join along at the house by ordering the aforementioned sandwiches to unlock exclusive McDonald’s x FaZe Clan gear. You might want to check out the live-chat because there will be exclusive giveaways as well. If that wasn’t hype enough, The Crispy Chicken Expansion Pack will let some lucky fans rep FaZe Clan at home with things like a headphone stand and a phone holder. The limited-edition packs will drop on Nov. 4 at 12 PM ET at CCSFriendsgaming.com.

Check out the entire list of items available in the expansion pack right here:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A special McDelivery DoorDash code* that allows gamers to fuel-up for Friendsgaming on Nov. 20 with up to three of their favorite McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Medium World Famous Fries®, and a Medium Soft Drink

A Headset stand to hang and display your gaming headphones

A Phone holder to keep your device plugged in and within arm’s reach

Custom FaZe Clan x McDonald’s controller and keyboard decals

Extra crispy textured controller grip decals for no-slip handling

And a custom Friendsgaming insulated carrier bag to keep food warm while your hands are busy owning your friends on the controllers.



https://twitter.com/FaZeClan/status/1455550679360155658?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The restaurant explains their partnership right here:

“McDonald’s® USA and FaZe Clan, the digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming, are joining forces to host the first-ever Friendsgaming: a juicy new tradition, inspired by the undeniable way McDonald’s just hits different during an intense gaming session. Fans are invited to celebrate their online friendships with the epic combo of gaming and the official fuel Friendsgaming: our Crispy Chicken Sandwiches – southern style fried chicken favorites, always cooked to crispy, juicy and tender perfection.”

Will you be trying to cop any of the McDonald’s x FaZe Clan merch? Let us know down in the comments!