Mecha Break Showcase Reveals New Game Modes, Strikers, Maps, and More

Mech suit fans have been looking forward to multiplayer shooter Mecha Break for a while now. The demo claimed a top spot during Steam Next Fest, and Amazing Seasun Games has kept up the hype with new reveals. Mecha Break releases on July 1st, and gamers will soon be able to suit up and check out the game for themselves. Ahead of the game’s release, Amazing Seasun Games hosted an exciting Mecha Break showcase to reveal more gameplay details, maps, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mecha Break lets players step into their favorite mech suit anime to take on a variety of unique game modes. After hanging out at home base and choosing their mech, aka Striker, gamers will engage in fast-paced third-person shooter action. The game’s release date is almost here, which naturally means it’s time for the developer to show off a few more details to get gamers hyped. This includes several new Striker overview videos that arrived on YouTube ahead of today’s massive showcase.

Play video

On June 22nd, Amazing Season Games shared a two-hour live stream spectacular to talk all things Mcha Break. The stream showed off a ton of new content that will be available when the game releases on July 1st. If you missed the stream, you’ll be able to check out the video on demand via the official Mecha Break YouTube channel soon. In the meantime, I’ve got a breakdown covering some of the biggest reveals from the showcase to keep you up to speed.

Biggest Reveals from the June 22nd Mecha Break Showcase

During the live stream, gamers got a first look at plenty of new content from Mecha Break. New game modes, strikers, and maps were all featured, along with a preview of the game’s Season 0 content. Here are the highlights.

New Strikers

What’s a mech shooter without the mechs? Two new Strikers were revealed in-depth during the live stream. Gamers got a look at the skill sets for the Stellari and Serenith Strikers, adding them to the roster of revealed Mecha Break mechs.

New Maps

Gamers also got a behind-the-scenes look at several of the game’s maps, with developer insight into what brought them into being. Each map offers different combat challenges and advantages, making each session unique. The revealed maps are:

Babylon Sky Fortress

Poseidon Armory

Longmen Launch Site

Vigil Imbrium

Stella Observatory Island

The live stream also featured a new look at previously revealed maps, which have been optimized since Amazing Seasun Games last showed them off.

Game Modes Showcased

Mecha Break’s Operation VERGE Game Mode in Action

The Mecha Break stream offered an exciting, action-packed look at several of the game modes that will be available at launch.

6v6 Operation VERGE Mode, the primary game mode in Mecha Break

3v3 Ace Arena Mode

PvPvE Mashmak Mode

Each gameplay mode got its own showcase, along with new trailers for Operation VERGE and Mashmak mode. This gives fans a better sense of their many options for playing Mecha Break, and honestly, it looks good.

Season 0 Preview

Like other multiplayer shooters such as Marvel Rivals, Mecha Break will launch in Season 0. Today, Amazing Seasun Games showed off a brand-new Season 0 trailer that covers the events of the game’s first season. This includes a special seasonal weapon and Mecha Break global event.

In all, this latest live stream offered an in-depth look at what gamers can expect when Mecha Break releases on July 1st. The game will be available on Steam and Xbox Series X|S, with a future PS5 release in the works.