Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Gets a Funko Pop Drop

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami’s upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, may or may not be released in 2025, but launching a collection of Funko Pops is usually a good sign. The wave of Metal Gear Solid Funko Pops includes Naked Snake and The Boss, and they’re expected to ship in March, but you can get you’re pre-order in starting today. Look for Naked Snake and the Boss Funko Pops to arrive after 12pm ET today, January 15th here on Amazon and here and Entertainment Earth. Direct links will be added below after the launch.

PlayStation had stated that the new remake would release in 2024, though developer Konami never confirmed this info. Now, with fans feeling as antsy as ever, it was implied that the game could be getting a 2025 release, though that hasn’t been confirmed either.

Many Japanese developers, including Atlus and Konami, sat down with the online publication 4Gamer to discuss some of their upcoming projects. In the interview, one of Konami’s main producers and designers, Noriaki Okamura, stated, “Our top priority is to deliver a polished and high-quality Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to our fans.” Okamura had previously stated back in September 2024 that the game was ready to play from start to finish, and although this doesn’t guarantee a 2025 release, it does feel pretty likely. As one of PlayStation’s

As stated above, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Naturally, fans are wondering how faithful the new version will be to the original game. But for now, it does seem like the developers have stayed true to the OG. Attentive fans have even spotted the same loading screens from the original title and returning voice actors have even been confirmed. Hopefully these are great signs that the fans will get just what they’re hoping for.



