Metroid Dread Update Fixes Major Bug, Full Patch Notes Released

Last week, the existence of a major bug was revealed for Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch, which would cause the game to crash if encountered, and prevent players from progressing further. At the time, Nintendo revealed a fairly easy workaround for the issue, but the company has now released version 1.0.1 of the game, completely fixing the problem. Outside of this fix, today’s update is on the lighter side. “Several other issues” have apparently been fixed, but Nintendo has not gone into further detail. Full patch notes from the company’s official website can be found below:

GENERAL FIXES

Fixed an issue where, if a map marker is placed on a specificdoor on the map screen (the door destroyed with the beam obtained at theend of the game), destroying that door at the end of the game wouldcause the game to forcefully quit with the message “The software was closed because an error occurred“.

Fixed several other issues to improve overall gameplay experience.

The fix should be a relief to those that encountered the issue, but it’s difficult to say exactly how many players might have found it in the first place. Regardless, it’s a good thing that this bug has been promptly fixed, so players won’t have to seek out an answer online if they should come across it.

Metroid Dread has quickly proven to be one of the biggest releases of the year. The game debuted to strong reviews across the board, and interest on social media seems quite high. Early sales figures for Metroid Dread have not been released just yet, but the title seems positioned to be the best-selling game yet in the Metroid franchise. The Switch entry has even led to increased interest in previous Metroid games, so Dread‘s success could result in more from the franchise in the future!

Metroid Dread is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

