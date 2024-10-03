Microsoft Wants to Learn Why Developers Aren't Making Xbox Games

Over the summer, Capcom announced Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, with no announcement for Xbox platforms. The move confused and frustrated some fans, but a few weeks later, Capcom announced that both of those games will be coming to Xbox platforms "after technical discussions with our partners at Microsoft." While the news came as a relief to fans, it has also raised the question why some developers seem to be avoiding Xbox. It seems Microsoft is eager to answer that question. In a new blog post, the company announced an initiative to get more feedback from developers, including those that don't currently support Xbox.

"If you are making video games, we're interested in hearing from you. If you aren't on Xbox, we'd love to know why. And honestly, if you are using our competitor's products, you probably have a great perspective we could learn from," says Dr. Deborah Hendersen, principal user researcher for Xbox.

It's no secret that the current console generation has been a difficult one for Xbox. The company has been in a distant third-place position behind its competitors, and console sales have been stagnant. There have also been reports that developers are losing confidence in the Xbox brand overall. Following the announcement of several first-party Xbox games heading to Nintendo and PlayStation, some studios have apparently questioned whether there's even a future for Xbox consoles. There's also the fact that developers have been forced to support the Xbox Series S console, which has been a source of frustration for studios for four years now.

It remains to be seen whether this initiative from Xbox will help the company right the ship, and restore confidence among development partners. While there has been a lot of negative news lately, Xbox has been able to secure more support from Square Enix, getting games like Final Fantasy XIV and the Pixel Remasters released on the platform, with rumors of more games to come. Microsoft is going to have an uphill battle with developers that don't want to support Xbox right now, but hopefully the company can turn things around.

Do you think Xbox can win back some lapsed developers? Why do you think studios aren't supporting Xbox? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!