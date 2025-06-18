MindsEye Studio Reportedly Already Working on New Game for Major IP

Many gamers were hoping Build a Rocket Boy’s MindsEye could be a solid GTA 6 stand-in. However, the game was riddled with glitches at launch, leading some players to call it “disastrous.” In fact, the game has become one of the few to ever get full refund offers from the PlayStation Store. Despite these issues, a new rumor suggests that Build a Rocket Boy might already be in talks to develop another game, this time for a big existing IP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MindsEye is the first game from newly formed studio Build a Rocket Boy, headed by former GTA producer Leslie Benzies. Many gamers had big expectations for this first project, which unfortunately hasn’t quite delivered just yet. However, a new rumor suggests that the studio is already working on another big project. The intel comes from Spanish YouTuber BaityBait, who covers gaming news and often interviews developers on his YouTube channel. The youTuber did not name his source or give many specifics, but claims someone at Build a Rocket Boy shared that the team is working on a project for “a tv series you all know.”

Given that BaityBait doesn’t name the source, it’s hard to verify whether this information is accurate. At any rate, Build a Rocket Boy has yet to announce another video game project publicly. Given the fact that they’re currently working to salvage MindsEye, that makes sense. However, It’s quite possible that, if this project is indeed real, it’s been in the works alongside MindsEye. If so, it will be interesting to see where things go now that the studio’s first game has met with such poor reception.

Gamers Guess Which IP Build a Rocket Boy Is Working On

As of now, the rumor that the studio behind MindsEye has another game in the works is just that – a rumor. However, that doesn’t stop gamers from having a bit of fun trying to guess what the project, if it exists, might be. The Reddit guesses run the gambit from jokes like Young Sheldon: The Game to genuine possibilites like a video game adapatation of superhero show The Boys.

Many big TV series have already seen video game adaptations in recent years, so it’s tough to say what this project could be. Many gamers guess another Game of Thrones project, but that seems unlikely with one game already out and another on the way. Others speculate that we could be looking at the first new Lord of the Rings game in a while (upcoming cozy spinoff Tales of the Shire notwithstanding).

Mindseye looked promising at first, but the launch wasn’t what fans hoped for

Despite the fun of guessing which sitcom the developer might make into a game, many gamers are skeptical about the project. After all, just because the game is rumored to exist doesn’t mean it’ll see the light of day. With the issues MindsEye had at launch, it’s quite possible any big IP holders could be second guessing working with the developer.

Until Build a Rocket Boy confirms any additional games in development, this is just speculation from an unverified source. As such, it could turn out to be nothing at all. For now, Build a Rocket Boy is likely focused on its development roadmap for MindsEye, which details several planned patches to resolve bugs.