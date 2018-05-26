Minecraft Lets Players Create Panels for MineCon Earth 2018

Minecraft players who have big ideas for panels during MineCon Earth this year now have the chance to submit their suggestions and be flown out to record an official panel for the event.

Mojang announced the community panel program through the game’s official Twitter account with a video that showed how the process works. All that players have to do is submit their ideas for MineCon Earth panels and the best ones will be chosen to actually be recorded.

Send us your Panel suggestions and the best ones will become part of MINECON Earth! https://t.co/sGebn5GUbc pic.twitter.com/NGRbj9XxcK — Minecraft (@Minecraft) May 25, 2018

“We want this year’s MINECON Earth to be more about you – the community, so this year, we’re hosting a few panels where you can share your Minecraft insight,” the panel submission section reads on the MineCon site. “Submit your ideas for panels – if yours makes the cut we’ll record it and show it at MINECON Earth!

Even if you’re not ready to fill out a form and submit your panel idea just yet, you can still find out more about the community panel program by clicking the link to fill out a form. There are more details there that confirm that should your panel be chosen, you and whoever you’re doing the panel with will be flown to the MineCon Earth broadcast location where the panel will be recorded and then broadcasted on September 29 when the event takes place.

All submissions have to be turned in by June 8 though, so there’s only a relatively short time left before the deadline comes. You’ll have to submit a video explaining the panel idea, but it should only be around 60 seconds long per the guidelines that were shared above the form.

If you didn’t catch any of the previous MineCon Earth panels, the Minecraft team shared details on some of the past panels to help get some ideas moving for what you’d like to bring to the broadcast this year.

“We are looking for a variety of speakers and topics. Previous MINECON panels have ranged from how to create maps, run servers, create animations, make mods and videos on how Minecraft can be used in the classroom. A panel can be about anything, as long as it’s Minecraft related and interesting to the community.”

MineCon Earth will air on September 29, but make sure you get your submissions in by June 8.