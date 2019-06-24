Minecraft Monday Tournament Beats Fortnite and Other Games on Twitch, YouTube

If you hop on Twitch at any given time, there’s a chance you’ll see Minecraft among the suggested categories with a couple thousand people watching players build structures and perform other tasks. On June 24th and likely for more than one Monday after this though, the game made a strong showing on Twitch due to the start of the ongoing Minecraft Monday tournament. It’s the latest tournament that YouTuber Daniel “Keemstar” Keem is supporting, and it beat Fortnite and other games during its first week.

Like Fortnite Fridays before it, Minecraft Mondays pits a bunch of different YouTubers, streamers, and other content creators against one another in a competition to see which players can score the most points throughout the multi-week tournament. The main stream is being hosted through the UMGEvents Twitch channel which is embedded above, and while the numbers aren’t high enough to overtake Twitch’s various categories alone, other streamers who’ve been broadcasting their own streams have contributed to the overall count.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was one of several streamers who took part in the event and contributed a great deal to the tournament’s overall views. On both YouTube and Twitch, some of the most consistent games in terms of viewership like Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto V were overtaken by Minecraft. Keem shared several significant statistics from the event that showed how it faired against other games and claimed that there were around 400,000 people watching the tournament between the two streaming platforms.

There is 400K People watching #MinecraftMonday on Twitch & YouTube right now! pic.twitter.com/LaWiPCNtkn — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) June 24, 2019

The rules for the tournament as outlined by Keem award different points for teams who do the best in the Minecraft battle royale where players clobber each other while scavenging for items. Anyone who places in the top three teams will get different amounts of points, and those who take initiative and eliminate others will get 10 points per elimination.

Today’s Minecraft Monday stream was just the first of several streams that’ll take place, so look for Minecraft to once again find its way to the top of Twitch and YouTube in following weeks assuming all the big content creators keep returning.