New Minecraft Games Announced

Ravensburger will release two new Minecraft board games later this year. Earlier this month, Ravensburger announced Minecraft: Portal Dash and Minecraft: Heroes of the Village, a pair of new Minecraft tabletop games. Minecraft: Portal Dash is a cooperative board game in which players need to work together to escape the Nether dimension. Players fight off waves of endless hordes while finding equipment and mining for blocks, in the hopes of finding the right strategy to escape the Nether dimension and win the game. Minecraft: Heroes of the Village is themed for younger gamers, with players working together to protect their village from Illagers. Players will have to work together to explore, collect resources, and building buildings. Each player also has an animal companion that grants them special abilities.

These will be the second and third Minecraft-themed tabletop games released by Ravensburger, following the release of Minecraft: Builders and Biomes. In a press release announcing the new games, Ravensburger noted that these games were developed following feedback that players wanted more mob fighting and a game for younger Minecraft enthusiasts. Minecraft: Builders and Biomes was a huge hit, and we heard from fans that they loved fighting mobs and also wanted a game for younger players," said Cassidy Werner, Head of Games at Ravensburger North America, in the press release. "We decided to give them both. Minecraft: Portal Dash allows players to fight mobs to their heart's content, whereas Minecraft: Heroes of the Village is a lighter cooperative game for ages seven and up that includes animal companions. Both games are designed in collaboration with the Mojang, so they truly capture everything players love about the world of Minecraft in tabletop form.

Both games will be released in November, although Minecraft: Heroes of the Village will be exclusive to Target until January 2023. Minecraft: Portal Dash will have a retail price of $39.99, while Minecraft: Heroes of the Village will have a retail price of $24.99.

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here, and subscribe to The Character Sheet, ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG news.