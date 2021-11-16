Minecraft Adds Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom DLC

Minecraft is adding a virtual version of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom park, which includes appearances by numerous Disney and Pixar characters. The new Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom downloadable content pack is available for Minecraft starting today. The DLC adds a Minecraft version of the Magic Kingdom for players to visit, complete with twenty classic attractions spread across six different themed lands. The Minecraft Magic Kingdom includes iconic rides like Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” and Jungle Cruise, along with lesser popular rides like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin.

Minecraft’s Magic Kingdom includes plenty of other nods to the actual Magic Kingdom experience. There are over 20 souvenirs and wearables, including Mickey Mouse Ear Headbands and Spirit Jerseys. Various iconic food and drinks also make an appearance, including the famed Pineapple DOLE Whip Cup. At the end of the day within the game, players can also experience a fireworks show at Cinderella Castle.

This isn’t the first time that Disney has collaborated with Minecraft. There are currently DLC packs available featuring characters from Ducktales, Toy Story, and The Nightmare Before Christmas all available on the Minecraft Marketplace. However, this is the first time we’ve gotten an official Disney Park within the realm of the game, although a fan-made version of Magic Kingdom has existed for years.

The new DLC pack is the latest celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, which formally kicked off last month. In addition to two new nighttime shows at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, Disney is also debuting a brand new “Beacons of Magic” glowup for the iconic elements of the park to provide fans with unforgettable views of some of Disney’s most iconic landmarks. Other attractions opening during the celebration include the new KiteTails show at Animal Kingdom and the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT. Several classic shows closed down during the COVID pandemic are also reopening. All four parks have also received an extensive makeover, with 50th anniversary banners and decorations placed throughout the parks.

The Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Adventure DLC Pack is available now through the Minecraft Marketplace.