Mizkif Banned from Twitch

Mizkiff has been banned from Twitch. Mizkif is one of the biggest Twitch streamers out there and is friends with a lot of the other big names in the industry. However, his reputation has tanked a lot over the last few months. Mizkif was accused of helping cover up another streamer's sexual assault which put him under fire. A third-party investigation cleared him of the allegations, but he was put on probation by his org, OTK, due to his "ignorance" and lack of sensitivity with regard to things like sexual assault following a tone-deaf comeback stream that happened after these allegations.

Nevertheless, Mizkif has been streaming regularly again and even went viral after he dropped 315 pounds of weights on his chest while doing a bench-press. Just days after that, Twitch suspended Mizkif from streaming. Although it's unclear how long he will be suspended for, Mizkif did reveal that it was for "aiding account suspension evasion", meaning platforming someone who had been banned/suspended from Twitch. No specifics were given, but it was suspected that this is a result of Mizkif watching a GrossGore video on his stream. GrossGore was banned from Twitch in 2021, so watching a banned streamer's content on the platform is prohibited. This is why streamers like DrDisrespect are not able to be watched or played with by Twitch streamers. As of right now, it remains to be seen how long Mizkif will be banned for, but he will almost certainly return in the near future.

This also comes after Adin Ross was banned from Twitch for a week. Although we know how long Ross was banned for, we have no idea why he was banned, though fans have speculated a variety of reasons. Either way, Twitch has punished a couple of its most prominent streamers who also happen to be equally controversial in just a matter of days. Some users seem to be pretty happy about this, while others are furious, but it's clear Twitch isn't playing favorites in these two instances.

