Mortal Kombat 1’s T-1000 & Peacemaker Intro Video Breaks the Fourth Wall (Exclusive)

Mortal Kombat 1‘s T-1000 DLC is right around the corner, and developer NetherRealm Studios has been slowly trickling out footage of the liquid metal assassin in action through gameplay teases, full trailers, and character intros. This latest character intro pits DC Comics’ Peacemaker against the T-1000 and has the helmet-wearing goof recognizing the iconic character from Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This intro starts with the T-1000 asking why Peacemaker he’s staring so intensely. Peacemaker replies by saying, “Because, f-ck, man, you look just my dad!” before the two break from the clash.

You can watch this exclusive clip from Mortal Kombat 1 for yourself here:

Play video

This is a reference to how actor Robert Patrick played the T-1000 in Terminator 2 as well as Peacemaker’s father August “Auggie” Smith (who is also the white supremacist villain White Dragon) in the HBO series. Patrick is also reprising his role as the T-1000 in Mortal Kombat 1, something Arnold Schwarzenegger did not do for the T-800 DLC for Mortal Kombat 11 (or the Conan the Barbarian DLC for MK1).

Half of this exchange was datamined from the game near its September 2023 launch and gave players an inkling that the T-1000 would eventually be making his way into MK1. This was also the case for the rest of the main fighters in the Khaos Reigns expansion, as even only seeing one side of a conversation gave some pretty important context clues on who would likely be joining the roster.

NetherRealm just broke down the T-1000 and accompanying Kameo Madam Bo in the most recent Kombat Kast, showing off how each fighter will play when they launch on March 18th for those with Khaos Reigns (the launch is one week later for everyone else). Mortal Kombat 1’s future after the launch of these characters is murky at best. Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has said there was “future DLC,” yet his imprecise phrasing could be interpreted a few different ways. An insider with a relatively pristine track record had previously stated that plans for future MK1 content had been canceled due to Khaos Reigns‘ alleged lackluster sales, but another reputable dataminer found character slots that might point to more DLC in the future.