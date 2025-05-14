Mortal Kombat 1 May 2025 Patch Updates Multiple Main Fighters

A new hotfix from Netherrealm Studios for Mortal Kombat 1 has been released, patching multiple main and Kameo fighters like Scorpion, T-1000, Frost, and Madame Bo. Releasing in 2023, the gory fighting game was a soft reboot of the series with a new timeline, changing up the fabric of reality in Liu Kang’s vision. The gameplay, however, stayed rather consistent with Mortal Kombat 11, but added the concept of Kameos, secondary fighters that can help with combos. Previous patches have tampered with the stats of these fighters, and today’s fixes are no different, especially with certain moves.

The new Mortal Kombat 1 update is solely focused on character adjustments, unlike the last patch, which had changes to Character Mastery and new graphical updates on PC. In this hotfix, main fighters Li Mei and the newest DLC fighter, Terminator’s T-1000, are the biggest adjustments. For them, many of their attacks, like Mei’s Nova Blast and T-1000’s Liquiform Surplex, receive better frames, with the latter also getting reduced health. Other characters like Conan, Motaro, and Darrius, on the other hand, get increased health, which should help in long, competitive battles.

The patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1‘s newest hotfix update can be found below:

Mortal Kombat 1 May Hotfix Patch Notes

Main Fighters

Scorpion

Rope Spin now hits overhead & has 23 startup frames (was mid & up from 20)

Enhanced Rope Spin now costs 2 bars of Super Meter & is -5 on block (down from -25)

Sub-Zero

Slightly reduced combo damage scaling after freeze reactions

Raiden

Razzle Dazzle now does 20 damage (from 0) on hit

Reiko

Adjusted hitbox of (Air) Reap The Whirlwind

Reptile

Acid Spit Ball now does 70 damage (from 60) & recovers 6 frames faster

Enhanced Acid Spit Ball now does 110 damage (from 90), recovers faster, & is a mid (was high)

Li Mei

(Air) Nova Blast recovers 3 frames faster

(Air) Flipping Heel Kick & (Air) Enhanced Flipping Heel Kick recovers 6 frames faster on miss

(Air) Enhanced Flipping Heel Kick no longer has different recovery when the last hit is flawless blocked

Chain Reaction now recovers 12 frames faster on miss

Tanya

Sidewinder now has 14 startup frames (down from 16)

Reduced combo damage scaling after Drill Kick & Umgadi Evade

Homelander

Flight attacks no longer enable autoblock

Flight Punching Down has 2 less hit advantage & Flight Bloody Knuckles has 10 less hit advantage

Conan

Increased health to 800 (was 700)

T-1000

Reduced health to 650 (from 700)

Reduced hitbox on Sacral Spike outside of a combo

Reduced damage of Axial Cross (Jump Front Kick, Back Punch)

Liquiform Suplex during Amorphous Step has 2 more startup frames

Kameo Fighters

Frost (Kameo)

Ice Wall refill rate increased & refill cooldown reduced by 1 second, refill rate after follow-up also increased

Snow Flakes refill rate slightly increased & refill cooldown increased by 2 seconds (overall 1 second faster)

Tremor (Kameo)

Reduced health to 350 (was 400)

Darrius (Kameo)

Increased health to 400 (from 350)

Tornado Kick refill rate slightly increased & refill cooldown increased by 1 second (overall 6 seconds faster), refill rate after follow-ups also increased

Motaro (Kameo)

Increased health to 300 (from 250)

Goro (Kameo)

Raise The Roof refill rate slightly increased & refill cooldown increased by 3 seconds (overall 1 second faster), refill rate after follow-ups also increased

Kano (Kameo)

Using Your Noggin now does 130 damage (from 110)

Sub-Zero (Kameo)

Iced Out refill rate slightly increased & refill cooldown increased by 2 seconds (overall 1 second faster)

Arctic Armor refill rate increased & refill cooldown increased by 3 seconds (overall 1 second faster), refill rate after follow-ups also increased

Kung Lao (Kameo)

Orbiting Hat & Wobbly Orbit lasts twice as long

Slightly reduced combo damage after Spin, Orbiting Hat, & Wobbly Orbit

Madam Bo (Kameo)