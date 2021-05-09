MLB The Show 21 Celebrates Mother's Day With Free Rewards

✖

MLB The Show 21 is giving out free rewards to all players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X to celebrate Mother's Day, which, at the moment of publishing, is still ongoing. What these rewards are in their entirety, Sony San Diego, the game's developer, doesn't say, but the game's official Twitter account notes the rewards do include a free pink bat skin.

At the moment of writing this, it's unclear if the rewards are live, but the game's aforementioned Twitter account notes that the bat skin and "other rewards" will arrive around 3 p.m. EST, which is right about now.

Below, you can check out a promotional video that accompanied the announcement:

Happy Mother's Day! Play the new 👩‍👦Mother's Day Conquest Map to get this Mother's Day bat skin and other rewards. It arrives today around noon PT.

Get MLB The Show 21 now: https://t.co/237qaBYoKT#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/3dcqdqN0lf — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 9, 2021

As you may know, these aren't the only free rewards being given out. The game is also giving out everything below until May 17:

As a small gesture of appreciation to the community, this Thank You Bundle is in The Show Shop until 5/17 for FREE!

💎42 Series Legend Choice Pack

💎Diamond Ballplayer Choice Pack

💎10 Team Affinity Vouchers

💎5 The Show Packs

💎10,000 Stubs

More here: https://t.co/HEqafUAdzA pic.twitter.com/5bpf4ZL3YQ — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) May 7, 2021

MLB The Show 21 is available via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, and PS5. For all of our recent coverage on the new 2021 sports sim, click here. In the most recent and related news, the game's server issues since launch have players participating in drinking games.

