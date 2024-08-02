MLB The Show 24: All Hidden Rewards for Shark Conquest Map

One of the moments MLB The Show fans look forward to is the release of the Shark Conquest Map in Diamond Dynasty. Every August, the team at Sony San Deigo releases the map. Today, the map launched in MLB The Show 24 alongside Season 2 Team Affinity 3. As usual, there are a ton of rewards to earn from the map, including all kinds of new Hidden Rewards. Below, you’ll find a full rundown of where to find every Hidden Reward on the Shark Map in MLB The Show 24.

Hidden Rewards on the Shark Conquest Map

Shark Map with Hidden Rewards in MLB The Show 24

As you can see, there are a ton of Hidden Rewards to find on the Shark Map. It’s also worth noting that, in addition to the rewards shown above, most of the Strongholds also contain extra rewards, so you’ll want to make sure to conquer all of them as you go. Here’s the full rundown on everything you’ll earn from Hidden Rewards:

Videos by ComicBook.com

7 The Show Packs

1 Headliners Pack

1 Draft Choice Pack

500 Stubs

500 Stubs – Seattle Mariners Stronghold

500 Stubs – Pittsburgh Pirates Stronghold

MLB All-Star Game Choice Pack – New York Yankees Stronghold

Retro Home Run Derby Choice Pack – San Franciso Giants Stronghold

MLB The Show 24 Shark Map Goals

With the Hidden Rewards taken care of, you’ll also want to track down all of the normal goals to ensure you pick up everything the map offers. You’ll need to play at least eight games to get all of the rewards, though you can play them all on Rookie to make things easier. It should only take a few hours to complete and you’ll also unlock a ton of Team Affinity 3 rewards if you use Season 2 players in your lineup. Here are the regular goals for the Shark Map:

Acquire 70M Fans – Millionaire Pack

Capture the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates Strongholds – 2024 Home Run Derby Choice Pack

Capture the Miami Marlins Stronghold – Shark Race Banner

Capture the New York Yankees Strongholds – Shark Icon

Capture the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres Strongholds – 2024 All-Star Game Choice Pack

Complete the Shark Map – Season 2 Vault Choice Pack

MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. While the new Conquest Map is going to get you some good rewards, the best place to pick up new cards is in Team Affinity 3. There, you’ll earn 30 99 OVR cards, which can make your squad great as we near the end of the current season.