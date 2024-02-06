Monster Hunter Announces New Puma Collaboration For 2024

Late last year, developer Capcom announced the next game in its long-running Monster Hunter series. Monster Hunter Wilds isn't due out until next year, which means Capcom needs to find another way to celebrate Monster Hunter's 20th anniversary. Today, Capcom announced a brand-new partnership with Puma to commemorate the milestone. Details are light for now, but those will start to drop over the coming weeks. After all, the collection will start to release on March 11, so Capcom and Puma can't afford to wait too long before announcing exactly what's coming.

Monster Hunter x Puma Crossover Collection

In its release, Capcom said, "To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the "Monster Hunter" series, a collaboration with the global sports brand "Puma" has been decided! The "Puma x Monster Hunter" collection will be released in the 2024 season. We plan to release many collaboration products featuring newly drawn illustrations!"

So far, all we've gotten is a picture of a Monster Hunter Palico riding the iconic Puma logo. That said, it's safe to assume that fans will likely have new shirts, shoes, and a few other pieces of apparel to look forward to. Either way, it's an exciting time to be a Monster Hunter fan. Sure, you'd love to have Monster Hunter Wilds out for the 20th anniversary, but getting it next year will let whatever else Capcom has planned for the celebration room to breathe.

Monster Hunter Wilds Release Date

As mentioned, Monster Hunter Wilds doesn't have a firm release date. Currently, Capcom is targeting 2025 but hasn't given fans anything beyond that. However, the team did recently give fans a better idea of when to expect more information about Monster Hunter Wilds, and it's coming sooner than you might think.

In a recent video posted to Twitter, Capcom producer Ryozo Tsujimoto let fans know that the team will share more info about Monster Hunter Wilds this summer. He didn't give fans a month to look forward to, but it's likely going to come around the traditional press conference time in June. While E3 isn't a thing anymore, the Summer Game Fest is still running. Publishers will likely try to line up their announcements around that event even if they aren't taking part in the main show. Again, it's not been made official, but it would be surprising to see the next look at Monster Hunter Wilds slip past this June.