Monster Hunter Wilds Finally Addresses Performance Concerns with New Release

Monster Hunter fans have a few more weeks to wait before Monster Hunter Wilds arrives. While the preorder bonuses are exciting, many gamers are concerned about early reports regarding performance issues during the beta testing phase. Monster Hunter Wilds reportedly wasn’t very well optimized for PC when players first got their hands on it, and Capcom has promised to work on improving performance so the game will be available on a wider range of devices. Now, a Monster Hunter Wilds benchmarking tool has been released to help gamers determine whether the newly improved version of the game will actually run on their gaming PC.

The Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark launched on February 4th via Steam and immediately climbed near the top of the Trending charts. Clearly, fans are eager to determine whether their current setup can run the upcoming release, especially given the concerns shared by beta testers. The benchmark can also be downloaded directly from the Monster Hunter Wilds website. For those thinking about preordering or playing Monster Hunter Wilds for PC, it’s worth checking out the tool to confirm the game will run as intended before committing to the purchase.

Bechmarking Tool Helps Confirm PC Recommended Specs for Monster Hunter Wilds

As many gamers know, running down the recommended specs for a game doesn’t always translate directly to performance. Running the Monster Hunter Wilds Benchmark tool is intended to help PC gamers get a better picture of how the game may run for them. After downloading the benchmarking tool, players can run it like they would launch any game. Then, the benchmarking tool will assess the current settings and PC performance to provide a score.

Gamers are warned to confirm their specs before trying to run the benchmark, as those whose PCs are far off from the requirements to run Monster Hunter Wilds may struggle to run the benchmarking tool. The current recommended and minimum specs are available right on the benchmarking page of the Monster Hunter Wilds website or in the System Requirements section of the game’s Steam Page.

Once inside the benchmark, players can adjust the settings for graphics, audio, and more from the options menu. This allows gamers to re-run the test to see how Monster Hunter Wilds might run with reduced graphics settings and other tweaks that are commonly used to reduce the load of beefier games. While the benchmark isn’t a guarantee that Monster Hunter Wilds will ultimately work well for a specific device, it can certainly help. As early testers reported that even heftier gaming PCs struggled to run Monster Hunter Wilds in certain situations, having a benchmark score to predict what might happen the first time fans launch the game helps provide a little much-needed clarity.

For those who PCs don’t fit the bill, Monster Hunter Wilds will also be releasing for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on February 28th, 2025. This gives gamers who have a console in addition to a gaming PC all the more reason to test out those specs ahead of time to make the decision about where they want to play the latest installment in the Monster Hunter series.