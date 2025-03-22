Monster Hunter Wilds Event & Update Info Set for Next Week

Fans of Monster Hunter Wilds have been eagerly awaiting the first free Title Update planned for early April, but have been in mostly the dark about what to expect—until now. Capcom has announced it will be hosting a showcase to detail exactly what players can expect once the update goes live, possibly even revealing the release date for this Title Update. The best part? There isn’t long to wait before Capcom spills it all as the Monster Hunter Wilds showcase is going live on March 25th. In this showcase, fans will be treated to 15 minutes of Ryozo Tsujimoto, the Monster Hunter Wilds producer, going over this upcoming update.

The Monster Hunter Wilds First Free Title Update is planned for March 25th at 7 AM PDT / 2 PM GMT, though this time may change before the showcase begins. Fans will be able to watch the event live on the official Monster Hunter Twitch channel. Some are even hoping for a tease of the second Title Update planned for the Summer.

Join us March 25 at 7am PT/2pm GMT for the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase, hosted by producer Ryozo Tsujimoto! We'll be detailing the first Free Title Update coming in early April, which includes Mizutsune and a host of other new additions.



Watch here:https://t.co/WbntyFSOZe pic.twitter.com/rTuHrT4vAw — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 21, 2025

What is known about the first Title Update for Monster Hunter Wilds is little, and will likely be expanded upon soon during the showcase. Mizutsune has been confirmed to be coming to the game, and will be more challenging than Tempered Monsters. A new gathering place for Hunters will also be added, and Capcom has confirmed more can be expected.

Monster Hunter Wilds has already seen several updates and patches, mostly targeting issues and fixing bugs. Monster Hunter Wilds has been met with high praise, though veterans do have issues with missing features and difficulty. Still, the lastest entry in the series has proven to be extremely welcoming to newcomers and has seen record sales, bringing the series even more into the forefront of gaming.