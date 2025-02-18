Monster Hunter Wilds Gets Pre-Release Discount in Massive Franchise Sale

Fans of previous Monster Hunter games are more than ready for Monster Hunter Wilds, which arrives on February 28th. Many gamers got to take the latest installment in the series for a spin during the Open Beta testing period. Now, Capcom has begun the pre-release hype cycle by issuing challenges to players and debuting the first collab DLC item for the game. But for those still unsure about pre-ordering the game, there’s good news. Monster Hunter Wilds, along with several other games in the Monster Hunter franchise, are currently on sale – with some impressive discounts in the mix.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like the pre-release sale for Elden Ring Nightreign, this pre-order discount on Monster Hunter Wilds comes from the Steam bundle site Fanatical. The sight currently has a spotlight deal on the franchise, with an 18% discount on three different versions of Monster Hunter Wilds as the headlining deal. Also included in the discount offers are previous games like Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Stories, and DLC bundles for several of these titles.

Face off against big beasts in monster hunter wilds

For the pre-order sale on Monster Hunter Wilds, players can choose between the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Deluxe editions of the game. Each is available at an 18% discount for its usual price, bringing the Standard down to $58 and the Premium Deluxe under $100. The bundle via Fanatical includes the preorder bonus items and all content for the chosen game edition, via a Steam key upon the game’s release on February 28th. The deal is only available until the actual release of Monster Hunter Wilds, so gamers who want to grab it should head to Fanatical before the discount expires on February 28th. For those still concerned about PC performance for Monster Hunter, the benchmarking tool is still available to give things a test before committing to the pre-order.

Fanatical Monster Hunter Sale Features Games Up to 79% Off

While Monster Hunter Wilds is the most exciting discount for many, given that the game isn’t even out yet, that’s not all that players will find in this current sale. To celebrate the release countdown, Fanatical has discounts on the following in addition to Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster hunter world is also on sale right now

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe – $16.78/ $69.99

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak – $12.89/ $59.99

Monster Hunter Rise – $8.59/ $39.99

Monster Hunter Stories Collection – $17.84/ $69.97

Monster Hunter Stories – $20.69/ $29.99

Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Wings Ruin – $25.59/ $39.99

Monster Hunter World – $8.39 /$29.99

Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit – $6.39/ $9.99

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Master Edition – $14.39 /$59.98

Monster Hunter World Iceborne Digital Deluxe – $12.74/ $49.98

Monster Hunter World Iceborne DLC – $8.59/ $39.99

You can find these discounts here at Fanatical

While the Monster Hunter Wilds discount lasts right up until the game comes out, these other discounts are set to expire a little bit earlier. Most will only be available until February 24th, giving Monster Hunter fans a shorter timeline to fill up their Steam library with these older games. For anyone looking to circle back to these previous games, however, now is a great opportunity to get them for less while waiting for Monster Hunter Wilds to arrive.

Are you planning to pre-order Monster Hunter Wilds? Let us know in the comments below!