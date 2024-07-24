Mortal Kombat 1 Releases July Update

NetherRealm Studios has released the July 2024 patch for Mortal Kombat 1, bringing with it a list of updates offering platform specific and general bug fixes and rebalances as well as character specific adjustments to improve the overall game experience. As was previously announced, the update also introduces a new DLC fighter to Mortal Kombat 1 – Takeda Takahashi – with early access, as well as adding Ferra Kameo to the fighter roster. The full patch notes for the newest update can be read below:
PC Steam & Epic Games Store
- Various fixes to improve game stability
- Resolved stability issues when using 60 FPS Mode
- Resolved Match Replay errors when the match was played with 60 FPS Mode enabled
- When the experimental 60 FPS Mode is enabled it will now also take effect in Online Modes
PlayStation
- Added support for PlayStation Tournaments
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Move list corrections & Localization fixes
- AI adjustments & improvements
- Improvements to Screen Reader functionality
- Added Takeda Fighter to Roster
- Added Ferra Kameo to Roster
- Added MK ’95 skins for Reptile, Smoke, & Sub-Zero
- Added UMK3 skins for Rain & Ermac and Order of Darkness skin for Quan Chi
- Fixed several visual issues during brutalities
- Fixed “Happy Endings” trophy/achievement not able to be unlocked on multiple platforms if the account is linked
- Fixed move list issues in Story Mode when playing as Shang Tsung and morphed into opponents
- Fixed several visual issues that could occur if playing while the game is partially installed
- Fixed issue that could cause some characters to remain invulnerable for longer than intended if remaining idle after hitting a Fatal Blow
- Fixed rare issue that could cause some characters to have no repel active if remaining idle after hitting a synchronized attack
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause Kameos to be vulnerable while getting up from a knockdown hit reaction
- Fixed several airborne Special Moves that allowed buffered Jumping Attacks not scanning for Air Special Moves at a higher priority
- Fixed rare instances where the recovery of the Main Fighter after a Kameo was hit during a Summon Attack could be inconsistent for some characters
- Uppercut Jump Cancel (Down + Back Punch, Up + Block on Kounter/Punish) now has 4 hits of armor, has consistent damage scaling, along with slowing down the opponent & pulling them towards while disabling the opponent’s ability to Breaker or use a Kameo until they land
- The following moves are now considered airborne when the character is visually off the ground:
- Havik – Twisted Torso
- Johnny Cage – Back To The Footure (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick)
- Kitana – Who Runs The World (Away + Front Punch, Back Kick)
- Mileena – during Throw Backward hit animation
- Omni-Man – Viltrumite Stance Up And Away, during Bootstain (Jump Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) & Shoeshine (Jump Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick, Hold Towards) hit animation, and during Throw Backward hit animation
- Reptile – Full Charge Devastating Blow (Away + Back Punch Hold Maximum)
- Scorpion – during Throw Backward hit animation
- Sindel – Royal Dismissal (Back Punch, Back Kick, Back Kick), Off The Top (Away + Back Punch, Front Kick, Back Punch), and during Throw Backward hit animation
- Smoke – Vicious Vapors hit animation
- Sub-Zero – Throw Backward hit animation
- Tanya – Brought Low (Front Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) hit animation
- The following Kameo moves now select a location based on the side of the screen that their partner is on, was previously based on the partner’s facing
- Scorpion – Fire Breath
- Scorpion – Get Over Here
- Sareena – Jataaka’s Kurse
- Shujinko – Passing Time
- Motaro – Centaurian Warp
Invasions
- Fixed issue that allowed certain Kameos moves to cause a Kritical Hit on allies
- Optional Encounters are labeled as optional on the Encounter breakdown
Online
- Fix for crash that could occur in King of the Hill if a player repeatedly disconnects and reconnects in the consoles network settings
- Fixed incorrect All-Time Stats being displayed if the user is on a different platform
Practice
- Fixed issue with Super Fill Amount setting not being used when initially loading in after switching Kameos in Practice Settings
Character Specific Adjustments
Main Fighters
Baraka
- Baraka Barrage 3rd hit now has 11 more frames of hit advantage
- Improved auto-facing on (Air) Death Spin & (Air) Enhanced Death Spin final hit
Geras
- Slow Down (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch) recovers 9 frames faster on hit & 4 frames faster on block/miss
- Slow Down (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch) has 10 more frames of hit advantage when the opponent is hit from behind
- Fixed rare situations with Fixed Point not providing any health restoration when the opponent is hit out of certain attacks
Havik
- Fixed animation issue during Brutality victory
- Fixed missing sound effects when Neoplasm is blocked
Kenshi
- Fixed Ancestor being able to be hit by the following projectiles after they have disappeared
- Mileena Straight Sai
- Mileena Low Sai
- Ashrah Heaven’s Beacon
- Reptile Force Ball
Kitana
- Edenian Dance (Back Kick, Towards + Front Kick, Front Kick) has increased hit advantage on the first 3 hits
Li Mei
- Increased walk speed
- New attack Rising Sun (Away + Back Punch, Back Kick) added
- Forces of Light (Front Punch, Back Punch) moves further forward
- Seeking Sanctuary (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) moves further forward
- Double Palm (Away + Back Punch) cancel frame is 1 frame earlier
- Nova Burst (Away + Back Punch, Front Punch) starts up 3 frames faster
- Fixed Fatal Blow hitting certain Kameos causing an incorrect hit animation
Liu Kang
- Dragon’s Tail first hit has 28 more frames of hit advantage
Nitara
- (Air) Dark Plunge now does a ground bounce hit reaction & has Up Block vulnerability
- (Air) Enhanced Dark Plunge has 20 more frames of blockstun with more pushback, 10 more frames of blockstun on flawless block, & has Up Block vulnerability
- Bloody Bolt can no longer be cancelled into air specials on block or miss
- Bloody Bolt & Enhanced Bloody Bolt projectile first hit no longer causes stumble animation when blocked
- Enhanced Bloody Bolt now has an additional hit during projectile start-up, had its damage adjusted & can no longer be cancelled into air specials on block or miss
- (Air) Dash landings now allow buffered Basic Attacks
- Enhanced Leap of Faith can be cancelled 3 frames earlier
Raiden
- Fixed Fatal Blow hitting certain Kameos causing an incorrect hit animation
Reptile
- Fixed buffs lingering after (Air) Falling Fangs Cancel is performed without invisibility active
Scorpion
- Side Kick (Back Kick) now has 9 more frames of hit advantage
- First two hits of Sweeping Scorpion Tail (Away + Front Kick) now hit mid & can be 2in1 cancelled into special moves
- Enhanced Flame-Port recovers 7 frames faster & no longer enables autoblock the first time in a combo
- Fatal Blow hit region size increased when opponent is in a combo
- Fixed visual effects from Enhanced Devouring Flame lingering during brutalities
Sindel
- Fixed Kartwheel using incorrect animation when it is Up Blocked
- Adjusted animation during start-up of Royal Dismissal (Back Punch, Back Kick, Back Kick)
Smoke
- Enhanced Vicious Vapors into Vicious Vapors Cancel recovers 5 frames faster
Sub-Zero
- Heavy Toe (Front Kick) has 2 more frames of hit advantage
- Ice Klone has an increased hit region, & significantly increased hit region when opponent is in a combo
- Deadly Vapors no longer enables autoblock the first time in a combo
- Fixed Ice Klone Charge hit region lingering after connecting with one character
Tanya
- No longer considered airborne during part of her hit animation for Back Throw
Omni-Man
- Fatal Blow first hit no longer causes stumble animation when blocked
- Fixed Invincible Rush overhead using incorrect animation when it is Up Blocked
Quan Chi
- Added new attack Best Foot Backward (Down + Towards + Back Kick)
- Fixed incorrect pushback against cornered opponent and missing visual effects during Throw Escape
Peacemaker
- Fixed incorrect pushback against cornered opponent and missing visual effects during Throw Escape
Ermac
- Fixed Fatal Blow causing Ermac to be briefly throw immune after the attack misses
- Fixed animation issue during Brutality victory
Homelander
- (Air) Diabolical Dash -> Grounding Fist can no longer be cancelled on block
- (Air) Diabolical Dash -> Hovering Impact has 6 more frames of recovery
- Fixed 2nd & 3rd hit of Fatal Blow not breaking armor
- Fixed issue that allowed Flight attacks to be performed repeatedly after an opponent has been defeated
- Fixed rare bug that could cause Homelander to have lingering momentum if (Air) God Complex is performed at specific timing as Flight duration ends
- Fixed rare bug that could cause Flight to persist if winning a round under certain conditions
- Fixed 2in1 cancels still sometimes being possible after a Flight attack was Up Blocked
- Adjusted camera when Blast Off is used
- Fixed lingering sound effects when laser attacks are interrupted during start-up
- Fixed audio issue with performing a practice reset after connecting Homelander’s “Hear No Evil” (Away + Front Kick)
Kameo Fighters
Cyrax (Kameo)
- Cyrax can now move while holding Self-Destruct
- Main Fighter will no longer take damage if Cyrax is hit while holding Self-Destruct
- Cyrax will drop his bomb if he is hit while holding Self-Destruct
- Self-Destruct explosion hit region increased & has 1 more active frame
- Kopter Chopper can now choose to direct the opponent being hit to fly towards or away
- Horizontal Kopter Chopper now has a white glow on Cyrax when it is executed
- Fixed Horizontal Kopter Chopper sometimes being able to be performed while Kameos are disabled
Darrius (Kameo)
- New follow-up attack Ground Invitational can be performed by holding Down during (Delay) Heelturn
- New follow-up attack Army of Two can be performed by pressing Flip Stance during (Delay) Heelturn
- Double Daegon Kick now drains 1 bar of Super Meter from opponent when it hits
- Twister Kicks when done as a follow-up to The Double Whammy refills Kameo Meter with each hit
- Jump cancel after The Double Whammy hits can be performed by holding up
- The Double Whammy hit reaction gravity adjusted
- Twister Kicks first two hits no longer cause stumble animation when blocked
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause a specific sequence of attacks using Volleyballistic to move Darrius to an unintended location
Frost (Kameo)
- Added new move Ice Wall (Down + Kameo Button)
- Fixed several visual issues that could occur with Forward Throw brutality
Goro (Kameo)
- Increased recharge rate of Punch Walk
- Raise The Roof can now also be cancelled into Dead Weight or Punch Walk before the attack is performed
- Punch Walk can be cancelled into Dead Weight or Shokan Stomp after any of the punches
- Shokan Stomp now has a white glow on Goro when it is executed
- Fixed Shokan Stomp sometimes being able to be performed while Kameos are disabled
Jax (Kameo)
- Reduced recharge rate of Energy Wave & it now recovers 10 frames faster on block or miss
Kung Lao (Kameo)
- Away We Go will no longer interact with a player who is in a hit reaction
Motaro (Kameo)
- Centaurian Warp will no longer interact with a player who is in a hit reaction
- Centaurian Warp can be directed to different ranges after grabbing his partner & has slightly increased meter refill delay
- Fatal Blow Charge! now has armor
- Fixed rare issue which could cause the background to remain darkened longer than intended when Charge! Is interrupted after using during Homelander’s Flight
Scorpion (Kameo)
- Added new move Aura of Flame (Hold Kameo Button during Fire Breath)
Sektor (Kameo)
- Activate Homing now fires two missiles instead of one
- Up Rocket starts up 5 frames faster, has different hit reactions, & has a bigger hit region when opponent is in a combo
- When Flame Thrower is blocked or misses, player can choose to not perform second hit by holding Away + Kameo Button
- Activate Homing now has a white glow on Sektor when it is executed
- Fixed Activate Homing sometimes being able to be performed while Kameos are disabled
Shujinko (Kameo)
- Shujinko will no longer take double damage during a specific window of Homelander’s Flight Air Laser
- Fixed Mimic: (Flight) Delay Ground Laser Eyes during Homelander mirror match counting as a flight cancel when used during a combo
- Fixed Mimic: (Flight) Delay Ground Laser Eyes having incorrect momentum if repeatedly jumping over the opponent
- Fixed issue with Shujinko performing Sub-Zero Slide having an incorrect animation if hitting opponent that has Tremor’s Crystal Armor active
Sub-Zero (Kameo)
- Fixed Kold Shoulder (During Arctic Armor) sometimes being able to be performed while Kameos are disabled
Khameleon (Kameo)
- Fan Lift will no longer interact with a player who is in a hit reaction
- If Khameleon is hit before Glaive returns, it will no longer return regardless of the Main Fighter blocking
- Sai Toss has 31 more frames of vulnerability to attacks
- Roll has 18 more frames of vulnerability to attacks on hit or miss
- Glow has 44 more frames of vulnerability to non-projectile attacks
- Glaive has 9 more frames of vulnerability to attacks
- Fan Toss has 45 more frames of vulnerability to attacks
- Fan Lift has 29 more frames of vulnerability to attacks
Janet Cage (Kameo)
- Fixed issue with Stunt Double lingering when Sindel hits opponent’s Kameo with Enhanced Queen’s Kommand
Mavado (Kameo)
- Best Feet Forward & Nindrop now have a maximum height they can be performed at