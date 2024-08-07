Mortal Kombat’s Ed Boon on Updating Noob Saibot and More Khaos Reigns Fighters

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon took to the stage to announce that Mortal Kombat 1‘s big story DLC is called Khaos Reigns and it’s launching on September 24th. The story expansion continues from the stinger ending of Mortal Kombat 1, which means players will see what Havik has been getting up to as he tries to sow chaos throughout the MK1 universe. Players who pick up the expansion will immediately get access to three new Kombatants, all of which are re-imagined versions of classic Mortal Kombat fighters. At SDCC 2024, MK creator Ed Boon sat down with ComicBook.com to discuss how the team went about updating those classic characters.

Of course, anyone who has seen the initial trailer will know that Sektor and Cyrax are now female characters. That might seem like a surprising change for the two robot ninjas, but developer NetherRealm already introduced female versions of both Bo Rai Cho and Johnny Cage. The Bo Rai Cho character is mostly fan speculation, but it’s hard to think of anyone else when you meet Madam Bo during the story mode. Boon discussed how the team has been using Mortal Kombat 1 to “keep things fresh” and give the franchise “a twist.” This is just the latest version of that core directive.

That said, these are still the characters fans know and love. Boon was quick to know that, despite the change, Sektor and Cyrax will still have most of their classic powers including “the bombs, the missiles, the nets, all that stuff.” Instead, the big change will come in their origin story. The same is true with Noob Saibot. This time around, Boon says Sub-Zero’s transformation into the villain was caused by Havik, which likely means Saibot will have a large role to play in whatever happens in the main story of Khaos Reigns.

As mentioned, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is scheduled to launch on September 24th on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. You’ll unlock the three previously mentioned characters, as well as everyone coming with the Kombat Pack 2. That pack will add Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Barbarian. Unfortunately, those three crossover fighters won’t launch until later in the year, but that might give Boon and the team enough time to add Arnold Schwarzenegger as Conan before the character launches. Either way, next month is going to be a great time to be a Mortal Kombat 1 fan.