Mortal Kombat 1 Has a Brutal Punishment for Rage Quitters

Mortal Kombat 1 players checking out the game during the stress test this weekend already knew much of what to expect, but they're finding small changes and new features here and there, too. One of those features is the return of the "Quitality," the animation that plays whenever Mortal Kombat 1 players rage quit before a match is finished and all of the rounds are played out. As it turns out, if you don't see a match through and leave before it's finished, your opponent gets to watch your character snap their own neck with the word "Quitality" splashed across the screen to show insult to injury.

The clip below from fighting game commentator and former EVO finalist Ryan Neal (PNDKetchup on Twitter) shows what this Quitality looks like in action. Neal's opponent, the Kenshi player, was apparently having a rough time against Fire God Liu Kang and left the match early after a pretty one-sided round. Once the player quit out of the match, Kenshi stands up and breaks his own neck to conclude the bout.

10 minutes into the MK1 Stress Test and I've already had my first QUITALITY



Many other Mortal Kombat fans have been sharing their Mortal Kombat 1 Quitality clips, too, to show off their wins, but it looks like the animation is pretty much the same regardless of the characters that are being used. There's been only one atypical Quitality we spotted where a Sub-Zero player was blasted to bits by the Kameo Fighter Sonya Blade, though it's unclear if that's a unique Quitality a player will only see occasionally or if it was just a neat example of things lining up perfectly.

For those who haven't seen this before, this isn't the first time that a Quitality has been in a Mortal Kombat fighting game. These were first added back in Mortal Kombat X with the Quitality there being that the quitter's head would explode. They returned in Mortal Kombat 11, though they looked far less punishing there, for the most part, since the Mortal Kombat 11 Quitality consisted of a spike impaling the player. There was a chance that players could explode in Mortal Kombat 11, however, so perhaps the clip above of Sub-Zero popping apart will be more common than first expected?

The stress test for the new Mortal Kombat game will last from now until Monday, so you've still got plenty of time to get in some matches and hopefully see a Mortal Kombat 1 Quitality or two if you haven't already. The stress test is available on the Xbox Series X and PS5 but not on the PC nor the Nintendo Switch, so you'll have to wait for another test or the eventual beta to get in on the fighting game if you don't have the right platform now.

Players have also been picking up on other interesting tidbits from the Mortal Kombat 1 stress test including some dialogue that might've divulged who the main villain is. Hint: it's not looking like it's going to be Shang Tsung, for once.