New Mortal Kombat 11 Teaser Has Fans Going Crazy With Speculation

A new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath teaser from series creative director Ed Boon has MK fans on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch going crazy with speculation about the future of the game. As you may, Boon is known to both tease and troll fans over on Twitter. Sometimes, it's hard to decipher which is which. That said, tonight Boon took to the social media platform and tweeted out the first "klue" at what's coming to MK11, and perhaps knowing his reputation, he then went as far as to confirm it's an actual teaser.

The tease begins with a YouTube link Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, and is then continued in a follow-up tweet that highlights the following lyrics: "Open your eyes.. look up to the skies and see." What does this mean? Well, that's the million-dollar question, but as Boon notes, this is an actual clue of what's coming to the game.

Below, you can check out the pair of teases for yourself:

Queen gives you your first Klue at what's koming for MK11.#ActualKlue #1https://t.co/zDvKSC72Oe — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 19, 2020

"Open your eyes.. look up to the skies and see" — Ed Boon (@noobde) September 19, 2020

Unfortunately, this teaser is vague enough it could be a lot of things, that said, it's presumably about an upcoming DLC character. But who could it be? Well, the most popular theories at the moment are throwing around names like Reptile, Rain, Ermac, and a Suicide Squad guest character, which would almost certainly be Harley Quinn. That said, right now, the links are pretty weak.

Okay it can be too many things.

Reptile: look to la Luna

Rain: Falls from sky

Ermac: also fell from the sky lol

Suicide Squad: queen song used in trailer (unlikely). — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) September 19, 2020

It's worth pointing out this could be not related to a DLC character at all, but something more minor like a skin or a stage. However, it seems unlikely Boon would go out of his way to tease something so inconsequential.

In the first tweet, Boon suggests there will be more teases in the future with his usage of "ActualKlue#1," however, you'd assume any future teaser will be equally cryptic.

