Did Mortal Kombat 11 Just Subtly Hint at Next DLC Character?

Did Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment just subtly hint at the next Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC character? Warner Bros has released a new teaser for DC FanDome, and within that teaser is Baraka from Mortal Kombat. Why is this relevant? Because Mortal Kombat isn't a DC property, so it's odd it would feature in the teaser, unless another DC character is coming to the game, which is quite possible.

Of course, this is nothing more than speculation. There are many explanations for Mortal Kombat's inclusion in the teaser, and it's also possible we are looking too deep into something that's not there. However, this is where things get interesting. There have been some rumors that Deathstroke is coming to the game as a DLC character. If this is true, then DC FanDome would be the perfect place to reveal this news.

Again, this is nothing more than speculation, but it's speculation making the rounds within parts of DC and Mortal Kombat fanbases. If Deathstroke or any other DC Comics character comes to the game, they will join Joker as the second DC character in the game.

The ultimate 24-hour experience for the world’s greatest fans is almost here. Mark your calendars for August 22 at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/l8AUXRbecz — DC (@DCComics) August 5, 2020

As for Deathstroke, the character was created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez and debuted in The New Teen Titans #2 in December 1980. Typically, the character is depicted as the archenemy of the Teen Titans and as an assassin, but he's also been an adversary for the likes of Batman and Justice League.

At the moment of publishing, neither Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment nor NetherRealm Studios have commented on this speculation and it's unlikely they will. Neither party is known to comment on speculation of any variety.

Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath are available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X ports.

