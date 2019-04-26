Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Leak Provides Hope For Missing Fan Favorite Fighters

Mortal Kombat 11’s roster is pretty robust, and for most fans, a very serviceable launch roster. But for fans of certain fighters, it’s a terrible, depressing roster. As you will know, the game’s launch roster is missing a few fan-favorites, such as Rain, Reptile, and Mileena. And of course, players who main these characters aren’t pleased they’ve been left out. However, with NetherRealm Studios poised to add multiple characters post-launch as DLC, there’s still hope, right? Well, last week, the game’s DLC characters were seemingly unearthed from the game’s files on Nintendo Switch, and while there’s mention of Joker, Terminator, Nightwolf, and more, there was zero mention of the aforementioned fan-favorite fighters. That all said, a brand-new leak has surfaced, restoring a little bit of hope.

A new dataming effort has salvaged files that reveal that perhaps there’s much more than nine DLC characters planned, and the ones mentioned in the aforementioned leak are just the first wave.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a Reddit user found that the game’s files contain references to 19 unamed DLC characters. According to the user, the files can be accessed simply by launching Cheat Engine while the game is running on PC.

Now, 19 DLC fighters seems like too much. Sure, NetherRealm Studios has said it will support the game with “years of content,” but that probably means 9-12 fighters, not 19. It’s possible the DLC references refer to content beyond fighters, such as stages and skins, however, the DLC strings listed follow and are identical to the strings of the game’s roster, which seems to suggest each is for a character. Stages, skins, and other content have differently formatted references.

Again though, 19 is an odd number. In the game’s files are references to three Kombat Packs. So, if you’re going to have to 9 or 12 DLC fighters, that’s three and four fighters each, respectively. But if you’re going to have 19 that would mean 6,6, and 7. Not only does this seem like too much per Kombat Pack, but to have no consistency doesn’t make sense either. Unless, Shao Khan, a pre-order bonus, is being lumped into this number, which would mean there’s 6 fighters per pack. This could work.

Alas, unfortunately, all we can do is speculate. At the moment of publishing, NetherRelam Studios hasn’t said a peep about DLC characters beyond the already announced Shang Tsung.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, information, and our review of the game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Mortal Kombat.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!