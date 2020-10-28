Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Possibly Hints at Surprise DLC Character

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 leak has possibly hinted at a surprise DLC character. Soon, MK11 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia will add not one, not two, but three new DLC characters: Rain, Rambo, and Mileena. However, some fans think NetherRealm Studios could be holding back a secret and 4th DLC character thanks to a brand new leak discovered earlier today.

Over on Twitter, user "Skarlet Golpista" revealed that Mortal Kombat 11 on Steam has been updated, and within the files is a brand new and mystery DLC slot. Now, as the user points out, this could be for an unannounced skin pack or something less exciting than a new DLC character, however, this doesn't explain the four different character slots.

Unfortunately, for now, there's no way to know what this new DLC slot is for. If it's for a surprise or hidden DLC character, then it would presumably be someone from the franchise, as any guest character would certainly require marketing.

There's a new DLC slot added to

MK11 at Steam 8 hours ago. Maybe some unannounced skin pack HOWEVER, there's something quite interesting... 4 CHARACTER SLOTS (1449881/82/83/84) @thethiny, @Murdoink what do you guys think? There's 4 chars inside game files as well, right? pic.twitter.com/ICpDaZLszc — Skarlet Golpista (@PocKaloteira) October 28, 2020

Like any leak, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the leak itself appears valid, it doesn't reveal anything of the concrete variety, leaving fans with nothing but speculation.

At the moment of publishing, neither WB Games nor NetherRealm Studios have commented on this latest leak, and it's unlikely either well, as both not only have a strict "no comment" policy when it comes to leaks and speculation, but because both have declined to comment on the plethora of previous leaks relating to the game.

