Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition and 6 More Games Are $15 in New Humble Bundle

If you can't wait for Mortal Kombat 1 to release in September and are looking to get your Mortal Kombat fix in the meantime, Humble Bundle has you set with an arcade-focused bundle that's available for a price that's pretty difficult to beat. The new "At-Home Arcade Bundle" that's being offered right now includes seven games and two coupons for two additional games all for $15. Since it just started, you've got plenty of time to think about it seeing how the deal isn't going to end for three more weeks.

In addition to Mortal Kombat 11, this bundle includes Trail Out, Redout II, River City Girls, The House of the Dead Remake, Pinball FX – Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure Legacy Bundle, and Terror of Hemasaurus. To sweeten the deal, the version of Mortal Kombat 11 that's being offered is the Ultimate Edition which means it comes with the Kombat Pack 1 and Kombat Pack 2 DLCs as well as the Aftermath expansion. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition goes on sale every now and then, but considering how it's currently full price on Steam at $59.99, getting that version of the game and six more games for $15 is an enticing offer.

🥷🩸 Finish your foes in Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition



🥋💌 Beat ‘em up in the name of love in River City Girls



🏎️💥 Reduce them to piles of wreckage in Trail Out



Pay what you want & support @RaidenScience with your purchase!https://t.co/vLZf7rvQlM pic.twitter.com/tA5NrzqyD5 — Humble Bundle (@humble) July 14, 2023

The two discount codes you're buying with this bundle are for 20% off of River City Girls 2 and 20% off of the Redout 2 season pass. All of the games included in the bundle are redeemable via Steam, so that's going to have to be your preferred platform for this deal.

Mortal Kombat 11 is the clear headliner for this bundle even if there are some attractive options in the At-Home Arcade deal that you might've been eyeing, and it's easy to see why. Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay and rumors of guest characters have been dominating conversations in fighting game communities over the past few weeks since more on the new Mortal Kombat game has been shown off. On the Humble Bundle site, it even has a reminder right beneath the listing for Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition that Mortal Kombat 1 will be out on September 19th.

Humble Bundle's new Arcade bundle will be around from now until around August 4th.