Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Mortal Kombat 11 Stream

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Megan Thee Stallion are teaming up for a special MK11 stream. Today, the two parties announced that the award-winning recording artist is set to livestream a "gameplay session" of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on February 11, which is Thursday, also known as tomorrow. More specifically, the stream will go down at 10:00 pm EST, and feature Megan Thee Stallion going head-to-head with Achievement Hunter's Fiona Nova.

The stream -- which can be viewed via the official Mortal Kombat YouTube channel or the official NetherRealm Studios Twitch channel -- comes a few months after Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with WB Games for a special video featuring Megan cosplaying as her favorite MK11 character, Mileena.

Right now. it's unclear if the stream will be accompanied and bolstered by any announcements. If it was going to be, you'd assume WB Games and NetherRealm Studios would have teased as much. That said, they also didn't outright say there wouldn't be, leaving MK11 fans with a little bit of hope that the stream will be accompanied by some DLC news or something equally exciting.

What's also unclear is whether or not Megan Thee Stallion is breaking out the impressive cosplay for the stream. Of course, when it comes to Mortal Kombat 11 cosplay, Mileena is a popular subject. Despite this, Megan's cosplay sticks out as one of the better we've seen in years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion)

