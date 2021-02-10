Steam Makes Popular Game Free for 2021

✖

Steam has made a popular game free for 2021, but only for a limited time. In 2020, developers and publishers made their games free on Steam right and left to encourage players to stay home during the pandemic. In 2021, these free promotions have considerably slowed down. However, after a bit of a drought, developer Total Mayhem Games has stepped up to the plate and made We Were Here free for all Steam users.

Free until February 28, We Were Here is available as a free download, not a free trial. In other words, once downloaded, it's yours to keep forever and play whenever you'd like. The only catch is you have to download it before the aforementioned date.

We Were Here boasts a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 92 percent of reviewers reviewing the game positively across nearly 14,600 reviews.

"Lost in a frozen wasteland and split up from your partner inside an abandoned castle, the only possession you have left is a walkie-talkie with a familiar voice on the other end," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. Can the two of you find your way out in time?"

On Steam, the game requires 4 GB of free space and more importantly, a working microphone. If you don't have a working microphone the game -- literally -- doesn't work. Beyond this, the game's "Recommended" specs are pretty forgiving.

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 960 equivalent or higher or an Nvidia GTX 1060 for VR

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 4 GB available space

Additional Notes: A working PC-compatible microphone

