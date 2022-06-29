New Rumor Is Good News for Mortal Kombat Fans

A new rumor has some good news for Mortal Kombat fans hoping that NetherRealm Studios' next game is Mortal Kombat 12. The last release from the Chicago-based studio came in the form of Mortal Kombat 11. That was three years ago. When MK11 was released, the expectation was that Injustice 3 would be next and release in 2021. This was the expectation because the studio has been alternating between the two franchises for a while now, releasing a game every two years. Obviously, something changed. Whether something went wrong, we don't know, but this pattern has been broken. Not only has three years passed with no game released, but nothing has even been revealed yet.

There are still some who believe Injustice 3 is in the works, primarily because of the increasingly infamous Nvidia leak. There have also been some rumors dating back to 2021 that the team is working on a Marvel fighting game. And finally, there's been some rumors the team is actually working on more Mortal Kombat. A variety of sources have now attached their name to these MK12 rumors. The latest rumor involving NRS doesn't, but it certainly boosts these rumors.

Over on Twitter, The Thiny relays word that EA and Marvel are working on a fighting game together. Why is this relevant? Well, because there wouldn't be two Marvel fighting games in the development at the same time. It's possible but very unlikely. This seemingly squashes previous NRS marvel rumors. And if you are a Mortal Kombat fan hoping to see MK12 from NRS, this is good news, as the Marvel game rumors cast some doubt on this possibility. NRS could still be working on something else, primarily Injustice 3, but there's been no rumors or leaks about Injustice 3 beyond the aforementioned Nvidia leak. All the rumors have either been that the studio is working on MK12 or a Marvel game. If this new rumor is to be believed, it's not the latter, which only leaves the former.

All of that said, right now all we have are rumors and speculation. Nothing here is official, so be sure to take it all with a grain of salt. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you want to see out of NRS.