Mortal Kombat Boss Ed Boon Wants Fan Input on the Name of the Next Game in the Series

With Mortal Kombat receiving success through its latest game and live action movie, fans are wondering where the series will go next, especially with criticisms of Mortal Kombat 1 defining that title. One of the biggest changes to the franchises came with that game, whose name reflects the reset of the Mortal Kombat game timeline once again, creating a whole new world and story. With the multiverse plot of Mortal Kombat 1 having concluded, many players are hoping for a return to form, as seen through a poll created by the series’ founder, Ed Boon.

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The tag team assist mechanics of Mortal Kombat 1 made it a very divisive game in the series, alongside other monetization issues and lack of solid single-player content. Despite this, the game sold very well, calling into question whether the new era of Fire God Liu Kang will continue or return to something more familiar to long-time fans. However, with the live action Mortal Kombat 2 movie, the naming conventions of the franchise’s current direction could easily get confusing, regardless of the quality of the next game.

Fans Vote For “Mortal Kombat 2” to Be the Most Preferred Title of the Series’ Next Game, but Results Are Close

Mortal Kombat series co-creator Ed Boon put out an X post on November 6, 2026, asking players multiple questions about what they want to see regarding the fighting game genre. The second question actually didn’t involve Mortal Kombat, but rather asked players if they wanted to see another Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls game produced by developer Arc System Works or a theoretical Marvel vs Capcom 4 instead. At the same time, Ed Boon asked what players wanted the next Mortal Kombat to be called, to the following results as of this time of writing:

Mortal Kombat 12 – 23.5%

Mortal Kombat 13 – 32.3%

Mortal Kombat 2 – 44.2%

The votes for Mortal Kombat 2 are surprising due to the confusion it’ll cause, as there is already an MK2 arcade game from 1994 and now a 2026 live action movie. However, when you think about it, Mortal Kombat 2 would naturally follow Mortal Kombat 1 the most, continuing the new timeline of the series without doing another kind of narrative reset. The story beats from MK1 would continue, with new character designs from that game perhaps being used again to define a new roster. The experimental nature of some characters (such as Rain) could combine with returning characters who were missed, like Sonya Blade or Jax, the two of whom were relegated to Kameo assist fighters.

Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 12 could mean a return to the mainline series before everything changed, bringing players back to the more familiar NetherRealm era of the franchise. The series reset originally back with 2011’s Mortal Kombat (also known as Mortal Kombat 9), so going back and forth in the canon of the series is nothing new. This would allow NetherRealm to go back to classic versions of characters, rather than the versions Mortal Kombat 1 invented. For example, having Hanzo Hasashi take on the role of Scorpion again rather than the new timeline having Sub-Zero’s brother Kuai Liang take the mantle instead.

Finally, the Mortal Kombat 13 moniker might be the most abstract choice, acknowledging that Mortal Kombat 1 was really Mortal Kombat 12 by chronological order of the series. Some fan theories could point toward Mortal Kombat 13 being a combination of both approaches mentioned, almost taking Mortal Kombat 11‘s thunder by bringing together the past and future in some type of crossover story. With the rules of different multiverse worlds, gods, and character variations shown in Mortal Kombat 1‘s final act, this might be a stronger possibility than some players think.

Ed Boon’s Question Might Lead to an Announcement of Mortal Kombat’s Next Game in the Near Future

It’s been three years since the release of Mortal Kombat 1, and some time since the support of the game was completed with its extra DLC content. Although there are still updates for MK1, Ed Boon’s question could be the first indicator for some extra Mortal Kombat game news by the end of 2026 or the following year. Traditionally, NetherRealm Studios will support one of their games for 1-2 years, then announce their next one in quick succession. While fans have criticized the studio for doing this, as it prevents their games from having the same longevity as other fighting games like Street Fighter 6 or Guilty Gear Strive, the same plan could easily be in motion.

The Game Awards or Summer Games Fest could be two events where players see some sort of reveal for the next Mortal Kombat, but NetherRealm may have other plans. Currently, the biggest discussions for the studio are whether its team is working on Injustice 3, the DC Comics-inspired fighting game that could launch with DCU synergy following movies like Superman: Man of Tomorrow coming out next year. Regardless of NetherRealm’s plans, Ed Boon’s pools could be part of an ongoing production process, with a new Mortal Kombat already green lit and being built as we speak.

What would you like the next Mortal Kombat to be titled? Let us know in the comments below!