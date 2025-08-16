Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection Release Date Leaked

The Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection brings together the most iconic games from the franchise’s history. From arcade titles to console releases, it truly offers an opportunity to revisit the history of Mortal Kombat. The collection is set to release some time in 2025, but fans are still waiting on the exact date. Previous leaks have suggested that the game will arrive in September, but according to new intel, we might be waiting a little bit longer for the Legacy Kollection.

We don’t yet have the full list of included games, but what we do know already leaves Mortal Kombat fans impressed. The Legacy Kollection includes the first three Mortal Kombat arcade games from the 90s, which were also released for SNES, SEGA Genesis, and Game Boy. It also includes the formerly arcade-only title Mortal Kombat 4 and several Game Boy Advance releases. If that wasn’t enough, the game has a Deluxe and Collector’s Edition, which throw in additional perks like a Goro controller stand. But fans are eager to know when, exactly, those pre-ordered copies will arrive.

Image courtesy of atari

The official website for the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection does not list a release date. However, it does note that physical copies of the Kollection will ship on December 12th. It’s possible that this is a placeholder date similar to the December 31st release game stores use, or that physical editions will ship later than the digital release date. At any rate, this ship date is far later than previous leaks have suggested the release would be. According to new info, however, gamers may be waiting until October 30th to get our hands on the Legacy Kollection.

New Leak Puts Mortal Kombat Legacy Collection As October 2025 Release

Recently, the PS Deals tracker website listed the PS4 & PS5 edition of Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection with an October 30th release date. This site tracks the price of games in the PlayStation store, which still does not have a listing for the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection. So, it’s unclear exactly where this information about an October 30th release date is coming from. PS Deals tends to be a pretty reliable source of price information for games, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the site has insight into unannounced release dates.

Even so, this is interesting information for Mortal Kombat fans who’ve had that rumored September 30th release date on their calendars. Atari has still not officially revealed the release date for the Legacy Kollection. So, it could come out on September 30th as previously rumored or on this newly leaked date of October 30th. Or, there could be another release date entirely.

Image courtesy of atari

At any rate, it seems we can expect an official release date announcement in the near future. A fall 2025 release window seems likely, especially given that the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection is officially targeting a 2025 release.

Whenever it does release, the Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection will be available for PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders are available now via the Atari website for physical copies, the Deluxe Edition, and the Kollector’s Edition.

[H/T: Gematsu]