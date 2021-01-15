Mortal Kombat Producer Teases Exciting Update Imminent

✖

One of the producers behind the new Mortal Kombat movie is teasing an exciting new update is imminent! Just like many of the films produced this year, the new Mortal Kombat reboot film has been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But fans got a major update on the film's release recently when Warner Bros announced that the movie would be one of the many 2021 films releasing in theaters and on HBO Max the same day. Even with this major update on its release, however, fans are still wanting to know more.

The new Mortal Kombat film still has many mysteries surrounding it such as what it looks like, who the mystery character Lewis Tan will be playing (who many fans suspect will be Johnny Cage since the fan favorite has yet to be confirmed for the film's cast of characters) and more. But producer Todd Garner took to Twitter to tease an update for Mortal Kombat is coming tomorrow, Wednesday, December 9th. The tease itself is vague, but you can check it out below:

Getting news for the new Mortal Kombat film certainly is an exciting prospect as it was not until it was confirmed for a same day HBO Max and theatrical release next year that we actually got the first look at the new film's official logo. Releasing on January 15th in both theaters and on HBO Max (for the first month of release) the film will be bringing in all sorts of familiar names from the games to the screen.

With the film wrapping filming late last year, fans are still hoping to see the cast in action. That cast includes the likes of the previously mentioned Lewis Tan, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Daniel Nelson as Kabal (who was most recently confirmed for the film).

Many fans are hoping for a trailer, so keep your fingers crossed that it's the case! What do you think? Are you excited for the new Mortal Kombat reboot movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!