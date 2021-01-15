Mortal Kombat Movie Confirms Kabal Actor

✖

The Mortal Kombat reboot has confirmed who will be playing Kabal in the upcoming movie. The Mortal Kombat movie was originally scheduled to premiere in theaters next month, but it's since been delayed and will not release sometime next year, both in theaters and via HBO Max. And unfortunately, the delay combined with reshoots mean we aren't getting a trailer in the immediate future either. That said, to hold fans over in the meantime, another casting has been confirmed, and it's for Kabal.

More specifically, it's been confirmed that Kabal will be played by Daniel Nelson, best known as a stuntman in Godzilla vs. Kong, Danger Close, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Of course, not only is Kabal not a very major character, but he's a character that doesn't talk much, which means an Oscar-winning actor isn't exactly needed for the role. What's more important is the physical attributes of who plays the character.

First introduced via Mortal Kombat 3, Kabal boasts superhuman speed, which makes him standout from some of the series' other characters. Within the lore, Kabal is perhaps best known for shifting allegiances and boasting a respiratory mask after suffering severe facial injuries from Kintaro's flames.

While Kabal has an interesting backstory, which includes being an NYPD officer at one point, his personality is somewhat unknown, and typically he does not play a major role in any given game's story, and it's safe to assume this will carry over into the movie as well.

