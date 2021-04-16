Mortal Kombat Twitter Emoji Revealed Ahead of Film's First Trailer

✖

Earlier tonight Warner Bros. Pictures announced that the first trailer for the Mortal Kombat movie would be released this Thursday and to mark the occasion they've started rolling out character posters for the highly anticipated video game adaptation. So far we've seen Sub Zero and Kano from the upcoming film, but furthermore, in the time since those reveals dropped, the official Twitter emoji for Mortal Kombat has been revealed! As you can imagine, the emoji is none other than the iconic dragon that has been the symbol of the series since its inception. You can see it in action below along with the Sub Zero poster!

Directed by Simon McQuoid in his feature debut and produced by James Wan (The Conjuring universe films, Aquaman), Mortal Kombat will feature a star-studded cast full of familiar faces and the many iconic characters from the series including Lewis Tan (Netflix’s Wu Assassins) as Cole Young; Jessica McNamee (The Meg) as Sonya Blade; Josh Lawson (Bombshell) as Kano; Tadanobu Asano (Midway) as Lord Raiden; Mehcad Brooks (The Cw's Supergirl) as Jackson “Jax” Bridges; Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) as Liu Kang; with Chin Han (Skyscraper) as Shang Tsung; Joe Taslim (The Raid: Redemption) as Bi-Han/Sub-Zero; and Hiroyuki Sanada (“Skyscraper”) as Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion. Also featured are Max Huang as Kung Lao; Sisi Stringer as Mileena; Matilda Kimber as Emily Young; and Laura Brent as Allison Young.

In a previous interview, Tan opened up about his character in the film, a totally original and unestablished character in the Mortal Kombat universe named Cole Young. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, Tan said:

“When we first meet Cole, he's in a really bad spot. He's down on his luck. He's kind of a washed-up MMA fighter who used to be a champion, who used to believe in himself, who used to have a lot of hope in his career. And it's all gone down the drain. It's a very interesting place for a hero to start, and I think that, along the journey of Mortal Kombat and Cole discovering where he comes from, you're introduced to all these other iconic characters and elements that everybody loves so dearly.”

Mortal Kombat will release in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.