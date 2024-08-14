MultiVersus Reveals New Beetlejuice Gameplay Trailer, Voice Actor, and More Details

Beetlejuice is joining the MultiVersus roster on August 20th, and to celebrate, developer Player First Games has released an all-new trailer showcasing the character and his abilities. Beetlejuice belongs to the game’s assassin class, and we can see the character using several of his abilities in today’s new trailer. Beetlejuice can make spikes protrude from his body to attack foes, hit ’em with hammers, and he can even call in sandworms for an assist. At one point, we can see a flying beetle helping Beetlejuice get back to the stage, and the character has a coffin drop move that can send other players flying if it connects!

The new trailer for Beetlejuice in MultiVersus can be found below.

Beetlejuice will have both a standard look as well as a Matador variant. As can be seen in the trailer, a number of other MultiVersus characters will be getting Beetlejuice inspired skins as well. These Afterlife variants will be available for characters like Superman, Agent Smith, Joker, and more. Most of the designs are heavily based on the character’s iconic black and white striped suit. However, some of the variants have gotten a more unique twist. For example, Marvin the Martian’s Afterlife variant has more of a purple and yellow color, with the black and white pattern appearing on his shoes and skirt, instead.

MultiVersus has featured a number of iconic actors reprising their roles from previous media, including Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill, who returned to play Batman and the Joker, respectively. Michael Keaton is making his return as the lead character in next month’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but won’t be voicing him in MultiVersus. Some fans had been hoping that Stephen Ouimette would reprise his role from the Beetlejuice animated series, but it has been confirmed that the role will be played by Christopher Swindle. Swindle does have previous experience in the role, having voiced Beetlejuice in the video game LEGO Dimensions.

Beetlejuice is the second playable character being added as part of Season 2, following the debut of Samurai Jack last month. At this time, we don’t know what to expect following the arrival of Beetlejuice. However, recent datamines have suggested that we could see content based on franchises like Harry Potter, Barbie, and Courage the Cowardly Dog.

