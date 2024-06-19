MultiVersus Releases 1.04 Update, Patch Notes Revealed

Since launching late last month, MultiVersus has received a few smaller patches to iron out early issues the platform fighter was running into. Developer Player First Games is still working on the first big balance patch after collecting initial player feedback, but the team has dropped another small update today. This one focuses on a few more minor issues, including a buff to Battle Pass XP from daily missions and PvE Rifts. That change is important because it means players can level up the pass much quicker, earning all of the rewards without grinding nearly as much. However, that's only the beginning of what Patch 1.04 does in MultiVersus.

PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be happy to see that Player First Games has fixed many of the disconnect issues, meaning your online experience should be much smoother. MultiVersus was "incorrectly treating a long loading screen as a network timeout." Because older consoles were taking longer to load, the team thinks those players were getting hit with more disconnect errors than everything else. It will continue to monitor this issue, but hopefully, it will be much better. The team has also introduced a few balance updates to characters, but again, a more in-depth balance update is coming soon.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Update 1.04. MultiVersus is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

MultiVersus Update 1.04 Patch Notes

(Photo: WB Games)

General

The previous hotfix (1.03) addressed an issue where the input buffer was longer than expected and led to unintentionally buffered inputs.

Characters

Legend:

+ = Buff

– = Nerf

~ = Change

* = Bugfix

Note: Attacks callouts reference default controls.

Banana Guard

Emotes * Fixed an issue where certain emotes would remove attack recovery



Harley Quinn

Iron Giant

Ground Side Special – Iron Giant can no longer jump while holding an enemy – Iron Giant can no longer use his up special attack while holding an enemy – Iron Giant can no longer walk off ledges while holding an enemy

Air/Ground Neutral Special * Fixed an issue where Iron Giant could cancel hitstun if knocked back during this attack

Air/Ground Up Special * Fixed an issue where Iron Giant could cancel hitstun if knocked back during this attack



Reindog

Ground Side Attack 1 – Jump branch window delayed 3 frames



Rick

Shaggy