MultiVersus Releases 1.04 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
MultiVersus' latest patch increases Battle Pass XP and fixes disconnect issues on last-gen consoles.
Since launching late last month, MultiVersus has received a few smaller patches to iron out early issues the platform fighter was running into. Developer Player First Games is still working on the first big balance patch after collecting initial player feedback, but the team has dropped another small update today. This one focuses on a few more minor issues, including a buff to Battle Pass XP from daily missions and PvE Rifts. That change is important because it means players can level up the pass much quicker, earning all of the rewards without grinding nearly as much. However, that's only the beginning of what Patch 1.04 does in MultiVersus.
PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be happy to see that Player First Games has fixed many of the disconnect issues, meaning your online experience should be much smoother. MultiVersus was "incorrectly treating a long loading screen as a network timeout." Because older consoles were taking longer to load, the team thinks those players were getting hit with more disconnect errors than everything else. It will continue to monitor this issue, but hopefully, it will be much better. The team has also introduced a few balance updates to characters, but again, a more in-depth balance update is coming soon.
Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Update 1.04. MultiVersus is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.
MultiVersus Update 1.04 Patch Notes
General
- The previous hotfix (1.03) addressed an issue where the input buffer was longer than expected and led to unintentionally buffered inputs.
Characters
Legend:
+ = Buff
– = Nerf
~ = Change
* = Bugfix
Note: Attacks callouts reference default controls.
Banana Guard
-
Emotes
- * Fixed an issue where certain emotes would remove attack recovery
Harley Quinn
Iron Giant
-
Ground Side Special
- – Iron Giant can no longer jump while holding an enemy
- – Iron Giant can no longer use his up special attack while holding an enemy
- – Iron Giant can no longer walk off ledges while holding an enemy
-
Air/Ground Neutral Special
- * Fixed an issue where Iron Giant could cancel hitstun if knocked back during this attack
-
Air/Ground Up Special
- * Fixed an issue where Iron Giant could cancel hitstun if knocked back during this attack
Reindog
-
Ground Side Attack 1
- – Jump branch window delayed 3 frames
Rick
Shaggy
-
Air Neutral Attack
- ~ Reverted from 1.01 Base Knockback decreased to 1300 from 1700
- ~ Reverted from 1.01 Knockback Scaling decreased to 13 from 14
- ~ Reverted from 1.01 Knockback Angle is more downwards
- ~ Reverted from 1.01 On-Hit cancel window faster by 10 frames
Trending Now:
-
1Cancelled Xbox Game to Finally Release After Nearly 20 Years
-
2Dungeons & Dragons Reveals the 48 Subclasses That Appear in 2024 Player's Handbook
-
3Spaceballs Sequel From Mel Brooks and Josh Gad Reportedly in the Works
-
4EA Sports FC 24: All Answers for EURO Throwback Objective
-
5Vin Diesel Shares First Fast X - Part 2 Concept Art