MultiVersus Reveals Season 2 Patch Notes

Recently, developer Player First Games revealed that Samurai Jack would be the next character added to MultiVersus. Today, the team took it one step further and dropped the Season 2 patch notes, giving players a full rundown on everything included in the platform fighter’s second season. Of course, Samurai Jack is only the tip of the iceberg that is Season 2. MultiVersus players have quite a bit of content to look forward to diving into, including a new map based on the famous Warner Brothers Water Tower. Plus, several characters are getting price reductions, making it even easier to jump in and play with your favorite WB characters.

As mentioned, three characters have either been added as purchasable outside of the season pass or had their prices reduced. Now, you can grab Jason and Agent Smith with Fighter Currency, and pick up The Joker at a reduced cost. Player First has also added Ranked queue mode for 2v2 and 1v1 matches. As you work your way up the ranked ladder, you’ll earn new seasonal cosmetics. Of course, there are also a ton of bug fixes, combat updates, and other improvements that fans will surely love.

Below, you’ll find the full patch notes for Season 2. MultiVersus is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

MultiVersus Season 2 Patch Notes

General

New Fighter: Samurai Jack joins the Multiverse! Purchase the season 2 Battle Pass to immediately receive Samurai Jack as a playable fighter.



Jason and Agent Smith are now available for purchase in the store for 6000 Fighter Currency or 1000 Gleamium



The Joker’s price has been lowered to 3000 Fighter Currency from 6000 Fighter Currency



New Map: Water Tower has been added to the game! Water Tower comes with three variants: default, locked door, and 1v1 versions



Ranked

Ranked queue is now available (requires minimum Account Level 5)! Queue up for 2v2 or 1v1 ranked matches, earn Ranked Points to climb the ladder and earn seasonal cosmetics!

Ranked matches are best-of-3 sets, and leaving a match early will incur a leaver RP penalty.



Same-character teams are not allowed in ranked matches.



Your rank is separate on each character you play, in each queue you play them. Try to rank up as many characters as you can!



Rifts

The Path of the Samurai Rift is NOW AVAILABLE! We will be releasing a new Rift every two weeks during season 2

Rift Updates

Fixed an issue where certain attacks would freeze when hitting destructible enemies.



Events

Events now reward event currency/tokens which players can redeem for in-game items



We’ve added new Event Shops to exchange earned currency/tokens for new themed skins and cosmetics



Event missions now release on a weekly basis



PvP games now also award Event experience



Certain fighter variants are now tagged as “Boost” variants. Equip “Boost” variants during an Event to increase experience rate when playing in PvP



“Boost” variants will increase experience rate for Fighter Mastery, Battle Pass, Career, and Event progression.



“Boost” variants can be earned and used prior to the end of an Event



“Boost” variants allow for accelerated progression, but are not required for Event completion.



Combat Changes

We are looking at combat mechanics across the cast with an intent to reward more offensive gameplay. Several attacks have been updated to work better as combo starters, and we have adjusted ground jumps to allow for easier aerial approaches. We expect to have more changes to share in the midseason patch.

We are also updating the language in our patch notes. Previous patch notes have used the term “branch window” to describe the period of time where a player can input a new action to interrupt a fighter animation before it has completed. From now on patch notes will refer to this period as a “cancel window”

Fighters now maintain their ground momentum into a ground jump even if it exceeds their maximum air speed. This will allow for fighters to better “jump in” against defensive enemies.



Fighters frozen by receiving maximum stacks of ice debuff now applies an incapacitate-resistance buff to frozen fighters



Fighters affected by the “Stop Camping” debuff can no longer gain any dodge meter until the fighters engage in combat.



Fighters clinging to a wall will begin to slide faster after spending 1.5 seconds on the wall, down from 2.5 seconds; time until “wall fatigue” debuff unchanged.



Terrain bounce knockback has been standardized across the cast to prevent lighter characters from taking extra knockback from terrain bounces



Maximum Weakened debuff stacks has been reduced to 3 from 5



General Bugfixes



Fixed an issue where a fighter undergoing extremely high knockback would not be knocked away.



General Perks



Air Walker



Cancel window after platform spawn delayed 6 frames



Characters

Legend:

+ = Buff

– = Nerf

~ = Change

* = Bugfix

Note: Attacks callouts reference default controls.

Agent Smith

Agent Smith had a successful early introduction into the multiverse. We are looking to tone down his most toxic loops while giving him some quality-of-life changes to keep him feeling fresh for anyone looking to purchase him in season 2.

General

* Fixed an issue where Agent Smith’s sticker emote taunt was playing the wrong animation



* Fixed an issue where certain animations had misaligned hurtboxes



Ground Dash Attack

+ First hit now more consistently combos into gunshot hits



+ First hit hitbox active duration increased 6 frames



Ground Side Attack 1

+ On-hit jump cancel window advanced 12 frames (reverted from patch 1.07)



– Hitbox start-up time delayed 1 frame



Air/Ground Neutral Attack

~ Ground version can no longer slide off ledge



+ Now breaks armor



Air Down Attack

– On-hit cancel window delayed by 3 frames



Air Up Attack

– Repeat-move lockout increased to 18 frames from 8 frames



Ground Down Special

~ Now applies incapacitate-resistance buff to incapacitated enemies



+ Now breaks armor



Air Neutral Special

– Start-up window before charge increased 4 frames; ground version unchanged



Arya

Air/Ground Neutral Special

~ Stun attack from face-stealing another Arya now applies incapacitate-resistance buff to incapacitated enemies



Batman

Ground Dash Attack 1

– Hitstun reduced



~ Automatic cancel window into second hit advanced 8 frames



Ground Down Attack

+ Uncharged knockback increased to 1650 from 1425



Air/Ground Neutral Attack

* Fixed an issue where batarang would not apply weakened when thrown from Batman’s smoke



Air/Ground Neutral Special

* Fixed an issue where bat bomb could attach to two enemies at the same time if an attack hit two enemies on the same frame



Black Adam

Air Side Attack

– First hit knockback scaling reduced to 1 from 5



This should help the attack link better into the second hit against enemies with high damage



Air/Ground Side Special

* Fixed an issue where the projectile would be destroyed after being reflected



Bugs Bunny

Ground Side Special

~ Now applies incapacitate-resistance buff to incapacitated enemies



Garnet

Ground Up Attack

+ Full-charge third hit damage increased to 8 from 4



– Max charge multiplier decreased to 1.5x from 2x, meaning the damage on this hit has increased to 12 from 8



+ Full-charge third hit knockback increased to 1850 from 1650



+ Full-charge third hit knockback scaling increased to 20.5 from 16.5



+ Full-charge third hit knockback made more vertical



Air/Ground Neutral Special

~ Added speed particle effects for fighters with at least 1 stack of rhythm buff



Gizmo

Air/Ground Neutral Attack

~ Arrow charge jump height adjusted to better match normal jump height



Ground Down Attack

– Music notes spawned by this attack while attached to an ally no longer deal knockback



– No longer has a hitbox on the piano while attached to an ally



Air/Ground Up Special

– Maximum ally attach time reduced to 8 seconds from 10 seconds



“Rhythm’s Gonna Getcha” Perk

~ Now applies incapacitate-resistance buff to incapacitated enemies



Harley Quinn

Ground Dash Attack

+ First hits more reliably combo into final hit



Air Side Attack 1

– Second hit knockback scaling reduced to 1 from 8



This should help the attack link better into air side attack 2 against enemies with high damage



Air/Ground Neutral Special

~ Bomb self-attach lockout increased to 1 second from 0.5 seconds



Iron Giant

Iron Giant has had his time in the shop but he still remains a menace in PvP games. His defensive tools feel a little overbearing right now, so we’re looking to tweak his hurtboxes and increase his received hitstun so he feels more like a normal fighter at low damages. Hopefully with a slightly weaker defense he will feel more in line with the rest of the cast.

General

* Fixed an issue where certain animations had misaligned hurtboxes



– Increased hitstun taken



~ Slightly reduced knockback taken at low damage



– Reduced hitpause influence modifier at low damage



– Reduced weight to 140 from 150



Passive

– Iron Giant no longer gives himself a Thorns buff while he has gray health. Ally Thorns unaffected.



~ Gray health gained from Rage Mode now scales based on bolts, down from 30



– Burst cooldown increased to 37 seconds from 29 seconds



Ground Side Attack 1

– On-whiff cancel window delayed 4 frames



Air Neutral Attack

– On-whiff cancel window delayed 4 frames



– Less aerial momentum is maintained on-hit



Air Side Attack

– First hit start-up window increased 3 frames; second hit and 3rd hit timing updated to compensate, final hit timing unchanged, animation timing unchanged



– Knockback reduced to 2200 from 2850



Ground Side Special

~ Now applies incapacitate-resistance buff to incapacitated enemies



Air Down Special

– Air cancel window delayed 16 frames; ground version unchanged



– Landing active hitbox duration reduced 2 frames



Rage Mode Air/Ground Side Special

~ Now applies incapacitate-resistance buff to incapacitated enemies



“Static Discharge” Perk

~ Perk is currently disabled while we update Iron Giant’s passive



Jake

We still feel like Jake has not been performing up to his potential in PvP. We will look to address this more with our midseason update, but for now we wanted to give him a few new tools to help him out.

General

* Fixed an issue where certain animations had misaligned hurtboxes



Ground Dash Attack

+ Start-up window reduced 8 frames



+ First hit more reliably combos into second and third hits



+ Third hit damage increased to 7 from 5



+ Third hit knockback increased to 2150 from 1850



+ Third hit knockback scaling increased to 20 from 18



~ Third hit knockback angle made more horizontal



Air Neutral Attack 1

+ Knockback scaling increased to 8 from 0



~ Knockback angle made more vertical



+ Hitstun increased



+ More aerial momentum is maintained on attack start-up



Air Neutral Attack 2 is now Air Neutral Attack, Neutral Special Follow-Up

~ Input requirements changed to neutral special after air neutral attack



~ Using this attack consumes one air special



+ Now launches Jake upwards and forwards



~ Now only hits one time



+ Knockback increased to 2100 from 1000



+ Knockback scaling increased to 18 from 10



~ Knockback angle made more horizontal



+ Hitbox size increased



Jason

Ground Side Attack 1

– Hitstun reduced slightly



“Resurrectionist” Perk

~ Resurrected fighters are now immediately rung out when the effect ends, instead of being launched upwards



LeBron

Air Side Attack (No Basketball)

+ On-hit cancel window advanced 2 frames



Marvin

Air/Ground Neutral Special

– Repeat-move lockout increased to 15 frames from 8 frames



Morty

Morty has a strong reliance on his ground side special that promotes a very campy gameplan. We wanted to reduce the power of his ground side special while giving him some quality-of-life buffs to see how he performs with better close-range tools.

Ground Side Attack 1

+ Hitbox size increased



Ground Side Attack, Neutral Attack Follow-up (Whip)

+ Hitbox size increased



Ground Up Attack

+ Snake projectile collision adjusted so they are less likely to instantly collide with terrain on spawn



Air Side Attack 1

~ Knockback angle made slightly more vertical



+ Knockback increased to 1300 from 1000



+ Knockback Scaling increased to 6 from 5



Air Side Attack 2

~ Hitbox size adjusted



– Hitbox start-up delayed 1 frame



Ground Side Special

– Now has a max spawn range of 1900 units



Reindog

Ground Neutral Attack

+ On-hit cancel window advanced 22 frames; air version unchanged



Ground Up Attack

+ Hitbox active duration increased 4 frames



~ Visuals now better match hitbox timing



Ground Side Special

* Fixed an issue where Reindog could use this attack in the air



Air Up Special

* Fixed an issue where this attack would automatically cancel near edges of the blast box



* Fixed an issue where this attack would prevent Reindog from refreshing air resources when landing



* Fixed an issue where this attack would not properly branch into ground up special



Rick

Ground Down Attack

+ Knockback increased to 1750 from 1500



– Knockback scaling reduced to 6 from 12



+ Hitstun increased



Air/Ground Side Special

* Fixed an issue where the cooldown would visually begin before portals were destroyed



Shaggy

Rage Ground Down Special

* Fixed an issue where the shockwave would appear visually above the ground



Rage Air Down Special

* Fixed an issue where the shockwave would appear visually above the ground



Steven Universe

General

* Fixed an issue where air neutral dodges were not consuming air evades



* Fixed an issue where certain animations had misaligned hurtboxes



Ground Dash Attack

+ First hit more reliably combos into second hit



+ Second hit now comes out faster after first hit



Stripe

General

* Fixed an issue where certain animations had misaligned hurtboxes



Ground Down Attack

~ Knockback angle made more diagonal towards Stripe



Air/Ground Neutral Special

– No longer allows dodge-canceling between shots



Air Side Special

* Fixed an issue where Stripe would occasionally teleport to the wrong target on-hit



Air/Ground Down Special

– Now applies a 6-second cooldown when the dynamite explodes



– Now limited to 2 ammo with a 15-second ammo cooldown



Superman

Air Side Attack

– Less aerial momentum is maintained on attack start-up



Air Neutral Attack

– Less aerial momentum is maintained on-hit



Taz

Taz has seen a lot of play due to a limited number of overpowered tools. We want to see more diversity of attacks in Taz gameplay, so we’ve limited the power of his more abusive attacks like ground up attack and ground neutral attack, while buffing some of his less-used attacks to give him a more balanced game plan.

General

* Fixed an issue where certain animations had misaligned hurtboxes



Ground Dash Attack

+ First hit more reliably combos into second hit



Ground Neutral Attack

+ Now applies additional stacks of Tasty debuff based on charge time



+ Uncharged damage increased to 7.5 from 4



+ Uncharged knockback increased to 2400 from 1450



~ Knockback made more horizontal



+ Hitstun increased



+ On-hit cancel window advanced 3 frames



Ground Up Attack

– Charge can no longer be held indefinitely; attack auto-triggers after holding input for 1.3 seconds



– On-whiff cancel window delayed 4 frames



Air Neutral Attack

+ Now applies additional stacks of Tasty debuff based on charge time



Air/Ground Neutral Special

Now has projectile immunity on certain hurtboxes while attempting to eat



Air/Ground Side Special

~ Restricted momentum on-hit to prevent the attack from dropping multiple hits



+ Final hit damage increased to 10 from 8



+ Knockback increased to 2150 from 1850



+ Knockback scaling increased to 25.5 from 24.5



Air/Ground Down Special

+ Now applies stacks of Tasty debuff on-hit if used to reflect an enemy projectile



“I Gotta Get In There” Perk

~ Allies can no longer enter the dogpile after it has hit an enemy. This will fix issues with allies getting stuck to Taz after the attack has concluded.



“Iron Stomach” Perk

* Fixed an issue where the anvil’s item pickup label was displaying incorrectly



The Joker

General

* Fixed an issue where certain animations had misaligned hurtboxes



Ground Side Attack 1

– On-whiff cancel window delayed 6 frames



Air Up Special

* No longer prevents terrain bounce on knockback



Air Down Special

– On-hit cancel window delayed 3 frames



– On-whiff cancel window delayed 1 frame



– Repeat-move lockout increased to 20 frames from 15 frames



Tom & Jerry

Air Up Attack

– Sweetspot removed



This sweetspot was misconfigured and near-impossible to hit. Tom & Jerry’s air up attack was already strong without the sweetspot so the sweetspot has been removed



Air Up Special

+ Now launches Tom higher on start-up



Velma

Ground Down Special (Mystery Machine)

* Fixed an issue where the Mystery Machine could grab two fighters if it hit them on the same frame



Wonder Woman

Ground Side Attack 1

+ On-hit cancel window into ground side attack 2 advanced 2 frames



Air/Ground Neutral Special

+ Cooldown removed



– Repeat-move lockout increased to 8 frames from 0 frames



– On-whiff cancel window delayed 8 frames



Whip of Hephaestus Perk

– Lasso on-whiff cancel window delayed 8 frames



Grapple of Hermes Perk