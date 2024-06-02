MultiVersus Seems to Take Shots at The Rock's Black Adam

After a very long wait, MultiVersus finally made its triumphant return late last month. The game has seen several changes and improvements over the version that went offline last year, including the addition of new fighters. One of those new fighters is the Joker, who has a skin based on The Batman Who Laughs. This version has some interesting interactions with other characters in the game, including DC favorites like Black Adam. When the two characters match up with one another, sometimes The Batman Who Laughs will say "Weren't you supposed to be 'rearranging the hierarchy' or something?"

A video compiling several taunts from The Batman Who Laughs was shared by Ben-Gun on YouTube. The Black Adam line can be found at the 3:09 mark.

The Hierarchy of Power

For those unfamiliar with the significance of that line, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson played the titular character in 2022's Black Adam live-action film. Throughout the movie's promotional campaign, Johnson and the movie's producers frequently talked about how it was going to "change the hierarchy of power" of the DC Universe. They also talked about Black Adam fighting characters like Superman, Batman, and Shazam, and becoming one of the most important faces of the DCEU. The movie's post-credit scene even teased that fight with Superman, with an appearance by Henry Cavill. However, none of those plans panned out, and Black Adam does not seem to be part of the immediate vision for James Gunn's rebooted DC movies.

It's hard to say if this was meant as a shot at the Black Adam movie fizzling out critically and commercially, or just meant as a wink and a nod to DC fans. Whatever the case might be, this interaction in the game is already generating a lot of discussion on social media!

The Batman Who Laughs Taunts

Black Adam isn't the only interesting taunt we see from The Batman Who Laughs in MultiVersus. When interacting with Batman and the Joker, the villain makes a lot of references to the connections between the three of them. More often than not, The Batman Who Laughs insults the two characters, just as he did with Black Adam. He also takes a few shots at Shaggy as well, though in the video we can also see The Batman Who Laughs seemingly attempting to recruit him as a protege. Clearly, even he's pretty impressed by Shaggy's new powers!

