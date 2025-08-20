New N64 Console, Analogue 3D, Delayed Again at the Last Minute

The Nintendo 64 is often considered one of the greatest video game systems of all-time. A stacked library of absolute classics put the system on the map, thanks to timeless gems like Super Mario 64, GoldenEye, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. It’s been almost 30 years since that system made it to market, and people still have very fond memories of everything it had to offer. That’s why there’s been a lot of excitement surrounding the Analogue 3D, a modern gaming system that allows people to play their original cartridges.

Unfortunately, some of the excitement surrounding the Analogue 3D has been tempered thanks to multiple delays. The system was supposed to be released this month, but Analogue has now announced that the company has “moved our shipping date to Q4.” In a statement published on the company’s website, Analogue offered some vague details about the delay, noting that “it’s at 99%. Hardware, system, packaging — the full kit — been set for months. The last 1% is where we’re focused.” However, the company has offered no elaboration about what that 1% entails.

Will the Analogue 3D Actually Come Out?

Unsurprisingly, the Analogue 3D delay has led to a lot of frustration from those who ordered the system. There’s quite a bit of concern that the system could end up being cancelled, as we’ve so often seen with products hit by multiple delays. However, there’s no reason to assume this will happen with the Analogue 3D. This is a company that has put out multiple retro gaming consoles in the past, and products like the Super NT and the Analogue Pocket have a really high level of quality. Even if all of this is frustrating, the actual systems released by the company have been well-received when they do eventually arrive.

Those frustrated by the delays, or feeling a lack of confidence about the actual system coming out, do still have the option of cancelling their orders. Chances are, most people that bought an Analogue 3D aren’t looking to get their money back; they just want to have the new system in hand. However, that’s always an option for those that are growing increasingly frustrated with all of the delays we’ve seen.

Hopefully the finished product will turn out to be worth it. Analogue notes that the new release window has been “intentionally set conservatively.” That could suggest that the Analogue 3D will be arriving earlier in Q4, rather than later. The sting might be eased a little bit if the company can pull off releasing the system in October or November, rather than December. Hopefully Analogue can get this into fans of the N64 era, so they can revisit the classic cartridges they still have lying around. While many of the system’s best games are available through Nintendo Switch Online, the vast majority aren’t, and this seems like an exciting option, despite the long wait.

Did you preorder an Analogue 3D system? How are you feeling about all the delays that we’ve seen for it? Share your thoughts with me down in the comments section!