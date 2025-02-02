N64 Revival May Be Coming to PS5

The upcoming revival of a classic Nintendo 64 title may be coming to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 if a recent job listing is anything to go by. Announced in 2020 at The Game Awards, Perfect Dark, created jointly by The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics, plans to bring the classic Rare FPS to modern times with a new story and updated gameplay. While it has been known to be an Xbox exclusive, as Xbox Game Studios will publish the game once it releases, a new job listing has surfaced that, if true, would confirm its exclusivity may not last for as long, if at all.

An Official job listing from xbox hints at perfect dark going multiplatform.

According to the posting from The Initiative, the role is for a Principal Graphics Engineer position. In the description, which is still live and can be found here, it states that they want the candidate to “Optimize and ensure the scalability of the rendering features to support multiple platforms and quality settings,” as well as to have experience with multi-platform development. While this could mean a port of Perfect Dark to PC, the many uses of multiplatform do make it seem like it’s going to branch out more to brands like PlayStation and, perhaps, Nintendo.

The job listing was brought up on X/Twitter by Xbox leaker extas1s, who recently brought up other Xbox ports like Gears of War and the now-confirmed Forza Horizon 5. While it isn’t a leak, per se, it does corroborate a lot of what many have been saying in terms of Xbox losing the Despite reports of Insomniac Games’ Brian Horton leaving Marvel’s Wolverine to do Perfect Dark, we don’t know how far along its development is, so it could still be an Xbox exclusive, albeit timed like Rise of the Tomb Raider and Hi-Fi Rush were.

Despite being in development hell for a while, with Embracer Group buying Crystal Dynamics and multiple layoffs, the revival of Perfect Dark was finally given a new look, this time with gameplay, at last year’s Xbox Games Showcase. In the video, which lasts around three-and-a-half minutes, we see a mixture of stealth and action gameplay, combined with a gorgeous world and cool abilities for protagonist Joanna Dark to use. While we don’t get too much into the narrative, it looks to keep the evil corporation-aspect previous titles had, so we’ll see Joanna get into some deep-seated conspiracy.

The Perfect Dark series, which started in 2000 and lasted until 2010 with Xbox 360’s Perfect Dark remaster, was one of Rare’s iconic IPs at the time. The first-person espionage shooter, which was released on Nintendo 64, was well-received by critics, as it lived up to its spiritual successor, GoldenEye 007. Its Xbox 360 sequel, Perfect Dark Zero, wasn’t as successful as its predecessor but still got praise for its replayability and multiplayer. With the new revival set to bring the series to modern audiences, the chance for redemption is now a bit more widespread than once thought.

Perfect Dark currently does not have a release date or window.