Naughty Dog Confirms Another Game Is in the Works (And it Might Be Uncharted)

Naughty Dog is working on multiple games right now and one of them might be Uncharted. Naughty Dog is a studio that has climbed the ranks of this industry to become one of the best. While some video game studios need to produce a handful of games every generation, Naughty Dog is getting to the level of Rockstar Games where it can get away with just releasing about one game every generation while remastering older titles. It has become a point of controversy for some as fans are craving a new Naughty Dog experience since it has been five years since the release of its last game, The Last of Us 2.

Of course, this wasn’t really the plan. Naughty Dog intended to release The Last of Us Online, a multiplayer-based Last of Us game that would serve as a successor to the beloved Factions mode in the first game. Sadly, this was canceled in the final hour as Naughty Dog feared it wouldn’t be able to focus on making single-player games and would have to devote its resources and efforts to supporting a live service game. As such, it has meant Naughty Dog has gone the bulk of the PS5 generation without a new release and it will likely mean that we won’t get a new Last of Us game until the PS6 era at the earliet.

At the end of 2024, Naughty Dog confirmed its next game is called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. It’s a brand new sci-fi franchise that’s a bit pulpier than something like The Last of Us and it looks really cool. As of right now, we only have a small taste of what’s to come on the game, but it seems really exciting. It’s rumored that Intergalactic may still be years away from releasing, but it’s not the only project in the oven at Naughty Dog.

Naughty Dog Confirms It Has Two Games in Development

When speaking with the Press X to Continue podcast, Naughty Dog boss Neil Druckmann confirmed that the studio is working on a second game that he is helping produce, but won’t be directing. In essence, this means he just gets to come in and provide feedback, but a lot of the heavy lifting is on someone else’s shoulders. It’s likely that this is the new game helmed by Uncharted: The Lost Legacy director Shaun Escayg, which has been in the works for a while now. It has been rumored and speculated that Naughty Dog is working on a new Uncharted game, possibly with Nathan Drake’s daughter, Cassie Drake, as the game’s protagonist.

“There’s another game that’s being worked on in Naughty Dog where I’m more of a producer role and I get to mentor and and watch this other team and give feedback and be like the executive in the room I enjoy all those roles,” said Druckmann.

It would make sense for Naughty Dog to lean on such a beloved IP in addition to making something brand new. It takes a lot of time and resources to make a franchise from scratch, so it probably wouldn’t be in Naughty Dog’s best interest to do that for two new games. Instead, it may make sense to revive Uncharted after a nearly ten year hiatus. Fans are still hungry for more stories in that world and it would be a great contrast to Intergalactic.

While some may assume that this second project is The Last of Us Part 3, it seems unlikely as Neil Druckmann has expressed doubt on that game happening anytime soon. That series is his baby and one has to imagine he would want to oversee that project himself as opposed to handing it off to someone else, especially since it would likely be the last game in the series. We’ll see what happens, but it’s exciting to think we could have two new Naughty Dog games release in relatively quick succession on PS5.