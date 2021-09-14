NBA 2K22 Announces Changes To Apple Arcade Edition

Apple’s big iPhone event is coming soon, and NBA 2K22 has a release on deck for the festivities. Apple Arcade is getting its own version of the wildly popular sports simulation game. Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks features heavily in the branding and promotion of the game as the cover athlete. But, fans of other teams won’t have to feel left out at all. You can pick from any number of the NBA’s premier franchises in your quest to live out hoop dreams. MyPlayer is back on mobile as well with players getting their opportunity to take their rookie from humble beginnings all the way to the NBA Finals. All the rosters have been updated with the new-look Brooklyn Nets and the wildly reloaded Los Angeles Lakers. The reigning NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks are also on-hand alongside longtime 2K favorites the Golden State Warriors. Check out 2K’s post down below:

Cover athlete Luka Doncic had to talk a bit about the honor of being the face of this game and what that means for fans all over the world. “Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me,” Doncic said during the unveiling. “I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe.”

Other big changes are here for the franchise too, NBA 2K22 has Candace Parker on the cover of the console game. She’s the first female cover athlete in the history of the series. “Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K,” she wrote. “I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow.”

2K describes their game:

“NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series exclusively on Apple Arcade. Live your NBA dreams on the hardwood and run with today’s top stars like Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Karl-Anthony Towns and more – in an authentic NBA 2K experience.”

