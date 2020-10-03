New Need for Speed Teaser Has Fans Going Crazy

✖

A new Need for Speed teaser has fans excited and going crazy with speculation. Over on Twitter, the series' official Twitter account is clearly teasing something, but fans are divided on what exactly is being teased. The most common theory is the teases are pointing towards a remaster of Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit, which we know exists in some capacity due to a slew of leaks. Given the leaks, this theory seems the most likely. However, others think the teases are teasing a remaster of Need for Speed: Most Wanted. Meanwhile, others think they have something to do with the most recent game, Need for Speed: Heat, or EA's upcoming next-gen Need for Speed game it announced back in June.

Unfortunately, the Need for Speed Twitter account -- nor EA -- have provided any further explanation or clarification on what is or isn't being teased, which suggests there's something to the speculation that these are indeed teases. That said, if any further clarification or comment is provided about the situation, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

Below, you can check out the teasers for yourself:

They're really onto me. How much time did it take them to get chased by 10 cops on Heat 5? This has to be on purpose. pic.twitter.com/3SmctKgr85 — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 2, 2020

Big Joe has to be messing with me. Not sure how he found out. So much effort just to tease me, and I only wanted some pizza. pic.twitter.com/DW2lLYIAUE — Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) October 2, 2020

