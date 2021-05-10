The Witcher Season 2 Currently "Deep Into Post-Production"

✖

Filming on Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 officially wrapped back at the beginning of April, and now, thanks to an update from showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich, it is clear that the new season of the popular fantasy show is "deep into post-production." Beyond the fact that the show seems to still be on track and moving forward, there's not much to glean from the fact that it is in post-production other than it seems like we are closer than ever to seeing some sort of trailer or images of various characters like Kim Bodnia's Vesemir among others.

"Back in London. Back in the (small dark loud) rooms where it happens," Hissrich shared on Twitter earlier this morning. "That's right, we're deep into post-production on TheWitcher S2, and I'm so fucking excited." You can check it out for yourself below:

The first eight-episode season of Netflix's The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. There is no telling when Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform at this point beyond a release window of Q4 2021.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca -- among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix's The Witcher right here.

