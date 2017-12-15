Neverwinter Sword of Chult Prepares For Its Console Release, Date Confirmed

The latest expansion for the long-established title Neverwinter was announced a few months ago for PC, but now console players will get their hands on the next phase in the MMORPG’s narrative as Cryptic Studios confirms that it will be making its way onto the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems in January! So get ready those looking forward to Neverwinter Swords of Chult, because it will be here soon!

In case you haven’t heard of the expansion yet:

“The dangers found within the jungles of Chult now threaten the walled city of Port Nyanzaru in the all-new endgame Skirmish “The Merchant Prince’s Folly”. Players must rally to eliminate ferocious dinosaurs, yuan-ti, the undead, and bands of batiri goblin!

Changes to stats, PvP gearing, and more bring an updated experience to Neverwinter PvP. Additional focus on the refinement system, dungeon queuing, and campaign progression for alts offer something for both seasoned and new adventurers in Neverwinter!”

With all of the new rewards and events that fans of the insanely popular MMORPG have coming their way, and that the PC players have been enjoying already since October, it’s a fantastic time to get your toon and dive back into the action. Especially so with the revamped mechanics and tweaks made to the game’s inherent PvP system. Gear up, up those stats, and get moving!

Neverwinter was first released back in June of 2013, and now the console version of Swords of Chult will be dropping on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 January 9th, 2018! For those that game on PC, the expansion is live now.