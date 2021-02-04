New Amazon CEO Pledges Support to Continued Video Game Development

✖

In case you missed it, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced this week that he would be stepping down from the position and transition to Executive Chair of Amazon's board. Current Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy will take on the role of Amazon CEO in the third quarter of this year. According to a new report, the day prior to being named as Bezos' successor to the role, Jassy sent an internal email pledging support to the continued development of video games at the company.

"Some businesses take off in the first year, and others take many years," Jassy wrote in the email, according to Bloomberg, after a previous Bloomberg profile looking into problems at Amazon Game Studios and its head, Mike Frazzini. "Though we haven’t consistently succeeded yet in [Amazon Game Studios], I believe we will if we hang in there."

Video game development at Amazon Game Studios has been somewhat turbulent, it feels fair to say. Just last year, the company released the competitive team-based free-to-play PC shooter Crucible, then pulled it back into Closed Beta, and then ultimately completely cancelled the video game over the course of months. New World, Amazon's upcoming fantasy MMO that imagines a magic-tinged age of colonialism, has been delayed multiple times. Another Amazon Game Studios title, Breakaway, was cancelled before ever releasing.

"Being successful right away is obviously less stressful, but when it takes longer, it’s often sweeter," Jassy's email reportedly continued. "I believe this team will get there if we stay focused on what matters most."

Amazon Game Studios' next title, New World, is currently slated to release in Spring 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Amazon Game Studios right here.

