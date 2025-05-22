New BioShock Report Teases Big Announcement Is Coming Very Soon

A brand new report indicates that we may get some news on BioShock 4 or some other BioShock project very soon. BioShock is one of the most highly regarded video games from the Xbox 360 era. The game blended a unique horror atmosphere in a city housed under the sea with fascinating political and philosophical ideas. There hadn’t been anything quite like it and it allowed gamers to explore a rich world filled with compelling moral drama. For instance, there were mutated little girls called Little Sisters that the player could harvest for power or they could be saved, giving player the moral satisfaction for doing the right thing.

The sequels continued to pose interesting ideas, but after BioShock Infinite, the series went away for a while. However, it was confirmed in 2019 that BioShock 4 was in the works, but no details were shared on what it would be about or what it would look like. 2K retains that work continues on the game, but outside of some very vague leaks, we can only speculate on what the game will look like. A screenshot of BioShock 4 allegedly leaked last year and… well, it looks like BioShock, but there’s not too much else to glean from it without more information on what the game actually is. Thankfully, we may finally find out more soon.

BioShock 4 May Be Announced Soon

MP1st has reported that sources claim 2K is preparing to make some sort of big BioShock announcement this summer. The site claims to not be privy to many specifics, but noted that Rapture will play a big role in the announcement. It was speculated that this could mean it’s an announcement for the BioShock movie that’s in the works at Netflix, but director Francis Lawrence made some recent comments that made it sound like they’re still figuring some things out on that project. Not to mention, Lawrence is attached to direct the new Hunger Games movie which will shoot this year and release November 2026, which wouldn’t give him much time to shoot a big movie like BioShock until late 2026 at the absolute earliest.

It has also been speculated that a BioShock remake or remaster is in the works, possibly to re-introduce the nearly 20 year old series to gamers. It is widely available via a remaster for PS4 and Xbox One that is playable on current-gen consoles, though. It’s believed that BioShock 4 will take place in an arctic city of some kind and possibly be a place for refugees from Rapture. So, it’s entirely possible that they will lean on the Rapture parts of BioShock 4‘s story in the marketing to drive excitement. Either way, it all sounds like this is building toward an announcement at Summer Game Fest in June.

The event features new looks at upcoming games and it wouldn’t be surprising if BioShock 4 is one of them. BioShock 4 has been in development for such a long time and there were reports it was in development hell at one point, but hopefully, this rumor means it’s close to actually seeing the light of day. As for when it might release, it would be surprising if it came out this year, but that would be a great surprise to tie together the fall 2025 line-up. Take-Two is publishing the game and it now has a fairly decent hole to fill following GTA 6‘s delay and BioShock 4 could be a good answer to that, especially around late October to capitalize on the spooky vibes.

